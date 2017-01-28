 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
321
January 2017
31302928


Mark A. Sessums Speaks at Florida Bar Family Law Section Certification Review

LAKELAND, Fla. - Feb. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Mark A. Sessums was a guest speaker at the Florida Bar Family law Section Certification Review Course. The topic of his speech was Practice and Procedure. This is the ninth year that Sessums has been invited to present at the Florida Bar Event. The event draws 1600 lawyers statewide. Sessums is the only lawyer who has certification in Civil Trial Law, Marital and Family Law and from the National Board of Trial Advocacy.

Sessums Law Group is a civil law firm practicing in the following areas: Automobile Accident Law; Personal Injury and Wrongful Death; Professional Malpractice; General Civil Law; Marital and Family Law; and Representation of Professional Athletes. Mark A. Sessums has an AV Rating from Martindale-Hubbell, has been named to the Super Lawyers list every year since its inception in 2006 and has a 10.0 out of 10.0 rating from AVVO.com. The law firm is highly experienced and credentialed, offering effective representation for individuals, families and businesses throughout Florida. The firm has locations in Polk, Highlands, and Sarasota Counties and is opening soon in Tampa to serve Hillsborough County. The main office is located in Lakeland at 2212 South Florida Avenue.

For more information, contact Mark Sessums at (863) 646-8181 or log onto the website at sessumspa.com.

SESSUMS LAW GROUP – WE STAND FOR YOU

Contact
Sessums Law Group, P.A.
(863) 646-8181
***@sessumpsa.com
End
Martindale-Hubbell News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share