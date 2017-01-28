Country(s)
Industry News
Mark A. Sessums Speaks at Florida Bar Family Law Section Certification Review
LAKELAND, Fla. - Feb. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Mark A. Sessums was a guest speaker at the Florida Bar Family law Section Certification Review Course. The topic of his speech was Practice and Procedure. This is the ninth year that Sessums has been invited to present at the Florida Bar Event. The event draws 1600 lawyers statewide. Sessums is the only lawyer who has certification in Civil Trial Law, Marital and Family Law and from the National Board of Trial Advocacy.
Sessums Law Group is a civil law firm practicing in the following areas: Automobile Accident Law; Personal Injury and Wrongful Death; Professional Malpractice;
For more information, contact Mark Sessums at (863) 646-8181 or log onto the website at sessumspa.com.
SESSUMS LAW GROUP – WE STAND FOR YOU
Contact
Sessums Law Group, P.A.
(863) 646-8181
***@sessumpsa.com
End
Account Email Address Disclaimer Report Abuse