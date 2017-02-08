News By Tag
Discripto: China Data. Unlocked
From a technical perspective, Discripto™ can process, memorize and run an infinite number of scripts. It runs the scripts by programmed parameters and in different locations without fragmenting any information. The software is primarily developed for use by network resource-based applications. Companies will find Discripto™ an indispensable tool to manage their scripts and access vital data. The script engine is unique as it is enhanced with task management and block detection mechanisms. The following mechanisms allow clients to block specific script, which enables the system not to assign any tasks to it for a certain amount of time.
CEO of WPIC, Jacob Cooke praises the power of Discripto™ by stating, "for many years, China market intelligence has been a mystery to the global market. With Discripto™, we are proud to have unlocked the China data door for brands around the world. The ability to track real-time market revenue, competitor performance as well as apply Discripto™ to detect counterfeit and grey market in China is a challenge we gave ourselves two years ago and we are thrilled to have deployed this solution to tremendous success."
About Web Presence in China: Beijing-based Web Presence in China (WPIC) is an independent, full service digital marketing and IT development agency. Having over 13 years of on the ground experience in the China digital sector, the firm has worked with over 300 global companies and leads a team of 120 people between their global offices. WPIC supports China and the greater APAC region in digital and IT solutions.
For more information about Web Presence In China, go to http://web-presence-
Media Contact
Olga Gimbal
Marketing Coordinator
olga@wpic.co
