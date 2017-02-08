 
Industry News





Discripto: China Data. Unlocked

 
 
VANCOUVER, British Columbia - Feb. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Web Presence In China (WPIC) announces the launch of Discripto™ a high-powered data platform that programmatically downloads the Chinese internet. Discripto™ is the leader in the China data market. Boasting 99.9% data accuracy, it provides users access to essential market data and the ability to download huge amounts of necessary information from the Chinese internet which enables brands to make business decisions with confidence and clarity. WPIC designed the powerful platform that unlocks all the data of the Chinese market while also demonstrating companies' transaction volumes, revenues, pricing information, seasonality and growth patterns for the last 5 years. Discripto™ allows users the opportunity to identify a company's online market place, best pricing, inventory norms and quantities, marketing strategy as well as making predictions on the future of the market. With enormous amounts of data available, organizations are able to perform a detailed competitor, opportunity and industry analysis to improve their growth initiatives in China.

From a technical perspective, Discripto™ can process, memorize and run an infinite number of scripts. It runs the scripts by programmed parameters and in different locations without fragmenting any information. The software is primarily developed for use by network resource-based applications. Companies will find Discripto™ an indispensable tool to manage their scripts and access vital data. The script engine is unique as it is enhanced with task management and block detection mechanisms. The following mechanisms allow clients to block specific script, which enables the system not to assign any tasks to it for a certain amount of time.

CEO of WPIC, Jacob Cooke praises the power of Discripto™ by stating, "for many years, China market intelligence has been a mystery to the global market. With Discripto™, we are proud to have unlocked the China data door for brands around the world. The ability to track real-time market revenue, competitor performance as well as apply Discripto™ to detect counterfeit and grey market in China is a challenge we gave ourselves two years ago and we are thrilled to have deployed this solution to tremendous success."

About Web Presence in China: Beijing-based Web Presence in China (WPIC) is an independent, full service digital marketing and IT development agency. Having over 13 years of on the ground experience in the China digital sector, the firm has worked with over 300 global companies and leads a team of 120 people between their global offices. WPIC supports China and the greater APAC region in digital and IT solutions.

For more information about Web Presence In China, go to http://web-presence-in-china.com/

Media Contact
Olga Gimbal
Marketing Coordinator
olga@wpic.co
