News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Genuine Employees Earn Prestigious Sitecore "Most Valuable Professional" Award for 2017
Award Spotlights Elite Distinction for Exceptional Contributions to the Sitecore Community
Now entering its eleventh year, the Sitecore MVP Awards honors individuals with a passion for sharing their knowledge and expertise through active participation in online and offline Sitecore communities. Rick Cabral, Director of .NET at Genuine was selected for his seventh "Technologist"
"We're very proud of both Rick and Jill for attaining these industry achievements,"
This year, Sitecore designated 215 Technology MVPs, 39 Digital Strategist MVPs, 18 Commerce MVPs, and 10 Cloud MVPs representing 29 countries and more than 140 companies. MVP candidates are evaluated by a panel of Sitecore employees ranging from developers to members of the executive team. They are selected based on their mastery of Sitecore's platform and ability to share knowledge with Sitecore partners, customers, and prospects. MVPs serve a one-year term, eligible for annual renewal, and receive exclusive benefits.
"The Sitecore MVP Awards recognize and honor those who make substantial contributions to our loyal community of partners and customers," said Pieter Brinkman, Director of Developer and Platform Evangelism, Sitecore. "MVPs consistently set a standard of excellence by delivering technical acumen, platform enthusiasm, and a commitment to giving back to the Sitecore community. They truly understand and deliver on the power of the Sitecore Experience Platform to create contextualized brand experiences for their consumers, driving increased revenue as well as loyalty for life."
Genuine connects experts from all disciplines—
About Genuine
Since Genuine's founding in 2005, the company has invented and launched digital experiences for the world's most innovative brands. A member of the IPG group of companies, Genuine's reach extends to serving brands around the world, including Welch's, UL, Johnson & Johnson, Boehringer Ingelheim, and Red Hat. Their mantra, "Invent Together," keeps the agency true to its core values, and fosters a collective determination to create the best user-driven, digital-first experiences that challenge and lead industry categories. Genuine's offices are located in Boston, New York, Chicago and San Francisco. Visit them at www.wearegenuine.com (https://www.wearegenuine.com/?
About Sitecore
Sitecore is the global leader in experience management software that enables context marketing. The Sitecore® Experience Platform™ manages content, supplies contextual intelligence, automates communications, and enables personalized commerce, at scale. It empowers marketers to deliver content in context of how customers have engaged with their brand, across every channel, in real time—before, during, and after a sale. More than 4,900 brands––including American Express, Carnival Cruise Lines, easyJet, and L'Oréal–– have trusted Sitecore for context marketing to deliver the personalized interactions that delight audiences, build loyalty, and drive revenue. Visit them at sitecore.net.
Media Contact
Derek Gould
716.451.9700
***@wearegenuine.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 03, 2017