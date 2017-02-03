 
Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
321
January 2017
31302928


POWER Events | Entertainment Now Casting Detroit Talent

POWER Events | Entertainment a newly launched talent and events agency is casting talent for representation and for event bookings.
 
 
POWER.EE.Detroit
POWER.EE.Detroit
 
DETROIT - Feb. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- The casting kick off date is on Saturday, February 11th 2017 at Cobo Center, Room 311A. POWER will be holding an open call for Models, Actors and Singers from 11am to 6pm, all ages (3 years and older) All Models types are welcome, including high fashion, print, promotional and plus size. Actors be prepared to audition a monologue and singers will perform a capella.  To reserve a spot, RSVP to casting@powereventsentertainment.com.

POWER was formed by partners Donna Kassab and Kelly Adolph, with a combined experience of 25 years in the entertainment industry. The ladies behind POWER wanted to create an agency that celebrates Detroit and the emerging talent who live here. POWER will be the leader in talent development, representation and bookings. They are partnering with local Detroit businesses to feature their products and services while benefiting charities in need.

POWER will debut their first event which is all about kids, The Detroit Kids Extravaganza, a family fun day featuring a kid's fashion show and children's vendors, in April 2017. Followed by DETROIT LIVE, a live music showcase, featuring all genres of music, in August 2017. And last, The POWER Show, an entertainment event, featuring POWER talent and industry professionals locally and nationwide, December 2017.

Following the kick off casting on February 11th. The next casting will be for Musicians, Comedians, DJ's, Dancers & Entertainers. To be considered, apply at http://powereventsentertainment.com/become-a-talent/

Anyone interested in getting involved as a sponsor, partner or volunteer email contact@powereventsentertainment.com

For    more information         and   for    casting       notices       please        visit www.powereventsentertainment.com

POWER Events | Entertainment
***@powereventsentertainment.com
