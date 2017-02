POWER Events | Entertainment Now Casting Detroit Talent

POWER Events | Entertainment a newly launched talent and events agency is casting talent for representation and for event bookings.

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Music

* Models

* Actors Industry:

* Entertainment Location:

* Detroit - Michigan - US Subject:

* Events

Contact

POWER Events | Entertainment

***@powereventsentertainment.com POWER Events | Entertainment

End

-- The casting kick off date is on Saturday, February 112017 at Cobo Center, Room 311A. POWER will be holding an open call for Models, Actors and Singers from 11am to 6pm, all ages (3 years and older) All Models types are welcome, including high fashion, print, promotional and plus size. Actors be prepared to audition a monologue and singers will perform a capella. To reserve a spot, RSVP to casting@powereventsentertainment.com.POWER was formed by partners Donna Kassab and Kelly Adolph, with a combined experience of 25 years in the entertainment industry. The ladies behind POWER wanted to create an agency that celebrates Detroit and the emerging talent who live here. POWER will be the leader in talent development, representation and bookings. They are partnering with local Detroit businesses to feature their products and services while benefiting charities in need.POWER will debut their first event which is all about kids, The Detroit Kids Extravaganza, a family fun day featuring a kid's fashion show and children's vendors, in April 2017. Followed by DETROIT LIVE, a live music showcase, featuring all genres of music, in August 2017. And last, The POWER Show, an entertainment event, featuring POWER talent and industry professionals locally and nationwide, December 2017.Following the kick off casting on February 11. The next casting will be for Musicians, Comedians, DJ's, Dancers & Entertainers. To be considered, apply at http://powereventsentertainment.com/ become-a-talent/ Anyone interested in getting involved as a sponsor, partner or volunteer email contact@powereventsentertainment.comFor more information and for casting notices please visit www.powereventsentertainment.com