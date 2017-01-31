News By Tag
CareforAir's Rainbow Breezer Embodies The Company Values!
Heather, Owner at CareforAir, says: "We started the company with only a few products to sell. The Rainbow Breezer was our first and we will continue to sell it for the longest time. We know that by selling the Breezer we are helping our customers to be safe from indoor air pollution."
CareforAir Rainbow Breezer with the new technology available today was made to draw in air continuously and in huge amounts. The air sucked in by the Breezer is then thoroughly washed in the water to clean it and remove dirt, dust and other allergens. The CareforAir appliance then releases the air as a thin mist giving the air a fresh feeling in any room. With additional products like the CareforAir Essences, customers are also able to choose different scents with aromatherapeutic benefits. Making the experience of owning a Rainbow Breezer more pleasurable.
Heather also said "We want to give our customers our best. With CareforAir Rainbow Breezer, we are able to convey to them that we do care for them and we want to keep them safe by making the air they breathe inside their homes clean and fresh. We want them to feel refreshed and energised when using the CareforAir Rainbow Breezer."
CareforAir is currently selling the CareforAir Rainbow Breezer on Amazon UK. The Breezer has stayed the same with its popular white plastic motor casing, clear water bowl and colour changing LED light.
