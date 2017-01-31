 
News By Tag
* Air Purifier
* Indoor Air
* Asthma
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* London City
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
654321
January 2017
31


CareforAir's Rainbow Breezer Embodies The Company Values!

 
 
CareforAir Rainbow Breezer
CareforAir Rainbow Breezer
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Air Purifier
* Indoor Air
* Asthma

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* London City - London, Greater - England

LONDON - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- CareforAir today reflected on its release of CareforAir Rainbow Breezer a few years ago, which was in development for months. The main aim was always to give people a peace of mind knowing that their home is a safe place for their children who have Asthma or breathing disorders. The Rainbow Breezer is one of the top products of the company because of how it conveys the goal of the company to bring clean and fresh air to every household.

Heather, Owner at CareforAir, says: "We started the company with only a few products to sell. The Rainbow Breezer was our first and we will continue to sell it for the longest time. We know that by selling the Breezer we are helping our customers to be safe from indoor air pollution."

CareforAir Rainbow Breezer with the new technology available today was made to draw in air continuously and in huge amounts. The air sucked in by the Breezer is then thoroughly washed in the water to clean it and remove dirt, dust and other allergens. The CareforAir appliance then releases the air as a thin mist giving the air a fresh feeling in any room. With additional products like the CareforAir Essences, customers are also able to choose different scents with aromatherapeutic benefits. Making the experience of owning a Rainbow Breezer more pleasurable.

Heather also said "We want to give our customers our best. With CareforAir Rainbow Breezer, we are able to convey to them that we do care for them and we want to keep them safe by making the air they breathe inside their homes clean and fresh. We want them to feel refreshed and energised when using the CareforAir Rainbow Breezer."

CareforAir is currently selling the CareforAir Rainbow Breezer on Amazon UK. The Breezer has stayed the same with its popular white plastic motor casing, clear water bowl and colour changing LED light.

To find out more, visit https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B005XZEASA which is the main product page of the CareforAir Rainbow Breezer.

For further information about CareforAir, all this can be discovered at https://goo.gl/BAcdtg
End
Source:
Email:***@concept2commerce.com
Posted By:***@concept2commerce.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
CareforAir News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share