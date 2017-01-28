 
Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
321
January 2017
31302928

Amidst Expansion, Consilium Announces New Divisional Vice-President

Brent Burrows—formerly regional vice-president—selected to lead locum tenens primary care division as company experiences significant growth
 
 
IRVING, Texas - Feb. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Consilium Staffing, a healthcare staffing company based in Irving, announced that Brent Burrows has been promoted to divisional vice-president effective immediately. Burrows, who holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in health organization management from Texas Tech University, has more than a decade of experience in the locum tenens industry. Locum tenens companies like Consilium connect understaffed medical facilities with healthcare providers, a service that will become increasingly necessary as the United States physician shortage continues to grow.

        "This may be the most exciting time in the history of Consilium," said Matt Baade, executive vice-president. "We are wrapping up our most successful year on record, which has allowed us to expand our services into new geographic regions and provide additional medical specialties. We needed one person to lead our primary care division through those aggressive growth initiatives and Brent is, without a doubt, that person. With his vision and leadership, we expect growth to accelerate into the new year and beyond."

        Burrows began his career in the locum tenens industry in 2004. He joined the Consilium team in 2011 with the goal of advancing the existing account management teams. Within four months he took on the additional responsibility of leading a separate specialty team; by his second year with the company, Burrows was selected to develop an entirely new regional vertical. Following continued success in each of those endeavors, Burrows was named partner in 2014.

        "Brent has been an incredible asset to the company in each of the roles he has assumed," said founding partner Kyle Etter. "He has been an integral part of Consilium's transformation from a one-room operation to the rapidly growing company we are today. Brent is a proven leader, and as divisional vice-president he will have yet another opportunity to blaze a trail for others to follow, both personally and professionally."

         Consilium, Your Partner in Locum Tenens, connects contract healthcare professionals with understaffed medical facilities across the country. For more information about Consilium and to view current career opportunities, please visit: http://www.consiliumstaffing.com/about-consilium/consiliu....

Media Contact
Sarah Clinton, PR/Communications Specialist
214-294-4994
sclinton@consiliumstaffing.com
