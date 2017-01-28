Vjinternationals ltd. Launches five star hotels at auckland, miami, toronto, oulu, and sydney. Vj internationals with the dedicated investment of 398 million dollars for the development of series of hotels, spa, restaurants, etc.

-- ~The launch marks entry of brand VJ INTERNATIONALS into AUCKLAND, MIAMI, TORONTO, OULU, AND SYDNEY.~~Takes the total number of hotels under Ginger Hotels VJ INTERNATIONALS to 14~VJ INTERNATIONALS, from Adda Finance LLC - the Finance and Investment Company, today announced the launch of its 5 star hotels in AUCKLAND, MIAMI, TORONTO, OULU, AND SYDNEY. The 72 room VJ INTERNATIONALS was launched in the presence ofAbout HotelThe rooms are also furnished with a workstation and an ergonomically designed chair, to make business on the go productive. The hotel offers complimentary Wi-Fi to all resident guests helping the modern business traveller to stay connected.Guests can indulge in sumptuous Indian and International cuisine at VJI- bright and inviting multi-cuisine coffee shop and an all-day diner.With the launch of its new hotel, VJ Internationals now has 14 hotels in its portfolio.About Launch:An unparralled cocktail program was introduced when Quadrant Bar & Lounge first opened its doors, using culinary techniques to develop handcrafted, artisanal cocktails. With the introduction of new seasonal menus, Quadrant is elevating its culinarian cocktail approach by offering pairings to complement all dishes, enhancing the dining experience of each guest.The new menus and each pairing are thoughtfully curated to focus on seasonality of the ingredients used in both the culinary offerings and cocktails.The lunch and dinner menus, which have been crafted by Perry Jurric, new Chef d Cuisine at VJI, includes seasonal dishes from his diverse culinary background ranging from experience with Asian, French, Spanish and American cuisines. Dishes now found on the menu include. Having embraced the new cocktail pairing program, Chef Jurric works with Lead Mixologist Antony Parulian in harmoniously aligning the two.A signature classic cocktail at VJI, the Smoked Old Fashioned, is comprised of bourbon, house made smoked syrup, cherry bitters, and cedar smoke. The cocktail is paired with warm mixed olives, which are soaked within the same wood chips used in the drink. The Smoky Pineapple, made with bourbon, house made smoked syrup, cherry bitters and cedar smoke pairs well with Chef Jurric's Head on Prawns with jalapeno escabeche and Meyer lemon. From culinary and cocktail connoisseurs, to guests' eager to learn about pairing ingredients and flavors, the new cocktail pairing program at VJI is an approachable upscale experience for all.As one of the most refreshed hotel brands around the World, VJI recently completed a brand-wide renovation of more than 5 hotels in New Zealand and Finland. Together with its franchise partners, VJI has invested more than $600 million in past 2 years into refreshing its portfolio. The hotels feature distinct lobbies, inviting guest rooms and suites, along with contemporary event spaces, boldly designed bars and restaurants. The uniquely designed hotels differ in style from location to location and reflect the local area and personality of the hotel.VJ INTERNATIONALS as the part of Adda Finance LLC, Looking for oppurtunites to buy hotesl, build hotels around the world. In this regard we are inviting proposals.Media Contact:Wei Zang: +6498889293