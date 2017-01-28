News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Shoplet Will Furnish One Lucky Office With Brand New HON Chairs
Accordingly, and given the Valentine's Day finale, the campaign is titled the Love Your Office Again Giveaway Event. Businesses, offices, schools or other organizations will all be able to enter for a chance to win up to 10 Basyx by HON Mesh Mid Back Management Chairs. These HON chairs feature height-adjustable arms and a flexible mesh back that conforms to different body types. Some of the functions include pneumatic seat-height adjustment, 360-degree swivel, synchro tilt, tilt tension and tilt lock.
Since modern office life increasingly revolves around the computer, the office chair plays a huge role in physical comfort and employee productivity. "Many businesses are increasingly pressed to do more with less every year. Many face budget cuts and often don't have the available funds for high quality chairs," Jessica says. "An employee's physical comfort is usually last on the list of business priorities and this is a problem we wanted to address with this event." She emphasized that chairs are a surprisingly important contributor to the overall health of employees.
The event kicks off on February 6th, and run for one week until February 14th, Valentine's Day. Participants will submit their workplace details to enter, and one lucky winner will win 10 brand new HON chairs for their office. If a winner doesn't need all 10, they can choose the amount they need and the remainder will be given to a runner-up. More details on how to enter the giveaway are forthcoming, but Shoplet encourages interested parties in checking their blog for information:
About Shoplet
Founded in 1994, Shoplet is an ecommerce retailer focused on office supplies and business products. Serving over 3 million customers today, Shoplet at http://www.shoplet.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse