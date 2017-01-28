 
Shoplet Will Furnish One Lucky Office With Brand New HON Chairs

 
 
NEW YORK - Feb. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Shoplet, an online retailer of office, medical and school supplies, will be rolling out an office chair giveaway that will be open to any workplace across the continental United States. "Everyone is eligible, but we especially encourage those offices that might not have the budget for new chairs this year to enter," explains Jessica Choi, Shoplet's head of Social Media Marketing. "It's something we were able to do this year, and we're very happy that we could. Everyone needs a little love sometimes, especially at work."

Accordingly, and given the Valentine's Day finale, the campaign is titled the Love Your Office Again Giveaway Event.  Businesses, offices, schools or other organizations will all be able to enter for a chance to win up to 10 Basyx by HON Mesh Mid Back Management Chairs. These HON chairs feature height-adjustable arms and a flexible mesh back that conforms to different body types. Some of the functions include pneumatic seat-height adjustment, 360-degree swivel, synchro tilt, tilt tension and tilt lock.

Since modern office life increasingly revolves around the computer, the office chair plays a huge role in physical comfort and employee productivity. "Many businesses are increasingly pressed to do more with less every year. Many face budget cuts and often don't have the available funds for high quality chairs," Jessica says. "An employee's physical comfort is usually last on the list of business priorities and this is a problem we wanted to address with this event." She emphasized that chairs are a surprisingly important contributor to the overall health of employees.

The event kicks off on February 6th, and run for one week until February 14th, Valentine's Day. Participants will submit their workplace details to enter, and one lucky winner will win 10 brand new HON chairs for their office. If a winner doesn't need all 10, they can choose the amount they need and the remainder will be given to a runner-up. More details on how to enter the giveaway are forthcoming, but Shoplet encourages interested parties in checking their blog for information: http://blog.shoplet.com/giveaways/score-your-office-a-bra...

About Shoplet

Founded in 1994, Shoplet is an ecommerce retailer focused on office supplies and business products. Serving over 3 million customers today, Shoplet at http://www.shoplet.com/ offers the industry's largest selection of business products, with more than 1 million items featured on its website. In addition to office supplies, their diverse selection features office furniture, janitorial supplies, medical supplies, appliances and more Shoplet's Shop Green tab offers one of the largest selections of eco-friendly products, with more than 100,000 environmentally conscious items available.
