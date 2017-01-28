McCarthy Building Companies Promotes Tyler Shupe to Project Director

Tyler Shupe, McCarthy Building Companies
-- McCarthy Southwest, a division of McCarthy Building Companies Inc., recently promoted Tyler Shupe to project director. In this position, Shupe will focus on developing and leading internal and external teams on K-12 education construction projects to ensure a successful, integrated approach throughout all phases of the project.
Throughout his 17 years of construction, Tyler has gained extensive experience that enables him to coordinate and manage field construction, review and adjust manpower requirements including our self-perform team, interface with public inspection agencies, as well as assist in equipment start-up, final inspections, owner instructions, and building occupancy effectively. He also coordinates and manages pre-punch and punch-list activities.
"Tyler has developed his leadership skills within the K-12 construction arena over the past decade and has also aided in the development of curriculum catering to high school students who have an interest in construction,"
said David Peterson, vice president of operations for McCarthy Southwest's Education Services team. "He is an integral team member who has dedicated much of his professional time to the development and expansion of several West-MEC career and technical education campuses."
Shupe is currently overseeing the first of a multi-phase, $50 million, West-MEC Northeast Campus project in Surprise, Ariz., which is scheduled to open in the fall of 2017. In total, Shupe has managed more than $200 million in K-12 construction projects for McCarthy.
Shupe has 10 years of experience in construction project management at McCarthy beginning as a project engineer and then project manager. He received his bachelor's degree in Construction Management from Colorado State University. He is also certified with the U.S. Green Building Council and a member of the American Institute of Constructors.
