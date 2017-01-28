News By Tag
Kickstarted Indie JRPG, Shadows of Adam Set to Release on February 23
Shadows of Adam tells the story of a legendary hero named Orazio, who abruptly disappears, leaving behind his adopted daughter, son and a dark secret. With darkness looming over the village of Adam and their legendary hero being lost, it's up to Kellan and Asrael to save their homeland and uncover the truth behind their father's abrupt disappearance.
"It's an honor for us to provide Shadows of Adam in its entirety to newcomers, and of course our Kickstarter supporters, followers, and fans finally getting their full course meal!" said Something Classic Games Creative Director Tim Wendorf. "This game is our tribute to an industry which has consistently rewarded its followers for decades by offering classic after classic to keep even the strongest and most unique RPG urges satiated."
Players will be able to explore diverse handcrafted environments without having to worry about random encounters. Players will also experience a completely unique AP battle system that encourages skill use and fast-paced combat.
For more information on Shadows of Adam visit http://www.shadowsofadam.com and follow @SomethingClassc on Twitter.
Release Trailer - https://www.youtube.com/
Steam Page - http://store.steampowered.com/
Website - http://www.shadowsofadam.com
Press Kit - http://shadowsofadam.com/
