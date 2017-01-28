 
News By Tag
* JRPG
* Pc Game
* Steam Game
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Games
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Francisco
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
321
January 2017
31302928


Kickstarted Indie JRPG, Shadows of Adam Set to Release on February 23

 
 
Shadows of Adam
Shadows of Adam
SAN FRANCISCO - Feb. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- The team at Something Classic Games are excited to announce that their love letter to the JRPG genre, Shadows of Adam will launch on February 23 for PC/Mac/Linux.

Shadows of Adam tells the story of a legendary hero named Orazio, who abruptly disappears, leaving behind his adopted daughter, son and a dark secret. With darkness looming over the village of Adam and their legendary hero being lost, it's up to Kellan and Asrael to save their homeland and uncover the truth behind their father's abrupt disappearance.

"It's an honor for us to provide Shadows of Adam in its entirety to newcomers, and of course our Kickstarter supporters, followers, and fans finally getting their full course meal!" said Something Classic Games Creative Director Tim Wendorf. "This game is our tribute to an industry which has consistently rewarded its followers for decades by offering classic after classic to keep even the strongest and most unique RPG urges satiated."

Players will be able to explore diverse handcrafted environments without having to worry about random encounters. Players will also experience a completely unique AP battle system that encourages skill use and fast-paced combat.

For more information on Shadows of Adam visit http://www.shadowsofadam.com and follow @SomethingClassc on Twitter.

Release Trailer - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4jPO8BRNRTM


Steam Page - http://store.steampowered.com/app/506510/
Website - http://www.shadowsofadam.com
Press Kit - http://shadowsofadam.com/press/

Contact
Logan Williams
***@indiewolverine.com
End
Source:
Email:***@indiewolverine.com Email Verified
Tags:JRPG, Pc Game, Steam Game
Industry:Games
Location:San Francisco - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share