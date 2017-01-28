Three new records and a collegiate record set on Mondo tracks CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. - Feb. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Three new records have been set on Mondo tracks.



The new records are:



· Men's Indoor 600 Meters. UTEP freshman Emmanuel Korir ran 1:14.97 in the 600 meters on Jan. 20 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, at the Cherry and Silver Invitational, Albuquerque Convention Center, New Mexico.



· Women's Indoor Distance Medley Relay. The U.S. quartet of Emma Coburn, Sydney McLaughlin, Brenda Martinez and Jenny Simpson broke the distance medley relay world record with a time of 10:40.31 on Jan. 28 at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix at the Reggie Lewis Center, Roxbury Community College, Massachusetts.



· Men's Indoor 600 Meters. Just 8 days after Korir set the new record in the 600 meters, American Casimir Loxsom broke it, winning in 1:14.91 on Jan. 28 at the Penn State National on the Horace Ashenfelter III Indoor Track, Penn State University.



In addition, Texas A&M University set a new collegiate record in the men's 4x4 with a time of 3:02.52 on Jan. 28 at the Razorback Invitational at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. The Aggie quartet included Fred Kerley, whose 44.96 is the fastest time ever recorded by a 4x4 participant, Richard Rose, Devin Dixon and Mylik Kerley.



Competitors at other meets this indoor track season have recorded several school records along with numerous personal, facility and seasonal bests running on Mondo tracks.



"Clearly, Mondo's tracks are unsurpassed by competitors' tracks," said Mondo Director of Marketing & Communications Latasha Pittman. "At Mondo we strive to develop tracks that are not only ideal for both training and high-performance competition, but also that let athletes perform their best. We are proud that Mondo tracks have once again enabled athletes to achieve a performance level unmet by others. We look forward to more records being set on Mondo tracks this season."



More than 260 world records have been set on Mondo tracks.



About Mondo



is the global leader in the track and field (http://www.mondotrackusa.com/) , indoor sport and contract flooring markets, manufacturing flooring surfaces for virtually every application. More than 1,100 Mondo tracks (http://www.mondotrack.com/) and millions of square feet of the company's high-performance athletic surfaces are installed worldwide.



An official supplier of athletic tracks for the past 11 Olympic Games and the competition surface since the 1992 Barcelona Games, Mondo also is the official supplier or sponsor of more than 100 sports federations and associations. More than 260 world records have been set on Mondo tracks.



A family-owned business since its founding in 1948, the company sells its products in more than 196 countries through Mondo-owned manufacturing companies in Italy, Luxembourg, Spain and China. For news updates, visit mondoworldwide.com (http://www.mondoworldwide.com/ index_am_en.cfm) and like the Mondo Track and Field Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/ MondotrackUSA/? fref=ts).





Mondo is a registered trademark of Mondo.



Contact

Glynis Gibson

***@gibsoncommunications.com Glynis Gibson End -- Three new records have been set on Mondo tracks. Mondo is the global leader in the track and field indoor sport and contract flooring markets.The new records are:. UTEP freshman Emmanuel Korir ran 1:14.97 in the 600 meters on Jan. 20 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, at the Cherry and Silver Invitational, Albuquerque Convention Center, New Mexico.. The U.S. quartet of Emma Coburn, Sydney McLaughlin, Brenda Martinez and Jenny Simpson broke the distance medley relay world record with a time of 10:40.31 on Jan. 28 at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix at the Reggie Lewis Center, Roxbury Community College, Massachusetts.. Just 8 days after Korir set the new record in the 600 meters, American Casimir Loxsom broke it, winning in 1:14.91 on Jan. 28 at the Penn State National on the Horace Ashenfelter III Indoor Track, Penn State University.In addition, Texas A&M University set a new collegiate record in the men's 4x4 with a time of 3:02.52 on Jan. 28 at the Razorback Invitational at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. The Aggie quartet included Fred Kerley, whose 44.96 is the fastest time ever recorded by a 4x4 participant, Richard Rose, Devin Dixon and Mylik Kerley.Competitors at other meets this indoor track season have recorded several school records along with numerous personal, facility and seasonal bests running on Mondo tracks."Clearly, Mondo's tracks are unsurpassed by competitors' tracks," said Mondo Director of Marketing & Communications Latasha Pittman. "At Mondo we strive to develop tracks that are not only ideal for both training and high-performance competition, but also that let athletes perform their best. We are proud that Mondo tracks have once again enabled athletes to achieve a performance level unmet by others. We look forward to more records being set on Mondo tracks this season."More than 260 world records have been set on Mondo tracks. Mondo is the global leader in the track and field (http://www.mondotrackusa.com/), indoor sport and contract flooring markets, manufacturing flooring surfaces for virtually every application. More than 1,100 Mondo tracks (http://www.mondotrack.com/)and millions of square feet of the company's high-performance athletic surfaces are installed worldwide.An official supplier of athletic tracks for the past 11 Olympic Games and the competition surface since the 1992 Barcelona Games, Mondo also is the official supplier or sponsor of more than 100 sports federations and associations. More than 260 world records have been set on Mondo tracks.A family-owned business since its founding in 1948, the company sells its products in more than 196 countries through Mondo-owned manufacturing companies in Italy, Luxembourg, Spain and China. For news updates, visit mondoworldwide.com (http://www.mondoworldwide.com/index_am_en.cfm)and like the Mondo Track and Field Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/MondotrackUSA/?fref=ts). Source : Mondo Email : ***@gibsoncommunications.com Tags : Mondo , Track , Tracks , Running Track , Running Tracks , Rubber Track , Athletic Track , Sport Flooring Industry : Sports Location : Conshohocken - Pennsylvania - United States Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

