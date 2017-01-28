 

"Calling the Game: Your Legal Rights" for Lax Refs

Attorney Addresses US Lacrosse Referees at National Convention
 
Alan Goldberger
Alan Goldberger
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. - Feb. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Alan Goldberger, a New Jersey attorney and the author of "Sports Officiating: A Legal Guide," returned for the 9th consecutive year as a featured speaker at the US Lacrosse National Convention last month in Baltimore, Maryland. Goldberger presented "Calling the Game: Your Legal Rights" to officials attending the US Lacrosse Men's Officials Council at the convention.

Goldberger serves as counsel to local, state and national sports and officiating organizations, including the International Association of Approved Basketball Officials, Inc., the New Jersey State Baseball Umpires Association, Inc., the State Basketball Officials Association of New Jersey, Inc., and the Professional Association of Volleyball Officials. He officiated college and high school basketball for over 30 years, most recently working in the Northeast Conference. He also umpired college baseball for the Eastern College Athletic Conference and worked as a high school football official throughout the State of New Jersey. Goldberger is a frequent speaker to groups of officials, coaches, athletic administrators, and attorneys nationwide.

The presentation was featured in the US Lacrosse Blog post at http://www.uslacrosse.org/blog/goldberger-outlines-legal-....

ABOUT ALAN GOLDBERGER

Alan Goldberger is an attorney licensed in New Jersey, New York and Maryland. He counsels clients nationwide in sports industry risk management and liability defense, business-related disputes, administrative hearings and contractual relations. He is the author of "Sports Officiating: A Legal Guide," the recognized authority on the "law" for referees, umpires and other officials. He officiated college and high school basketball and baseball, and high school football for more than 30 years. He is also an Adjunct Instructor in Sports Administration at Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey.

Al is a frequent speaker to groups of officials, assigners and conference coordinators, coaches, sports program administrators, attorneys and others involved in sports. His work has been featured in numerous national publications, including Referee Magazine, Athletic Business Magazine, Sports Business Daily, NJBIZ, and numerous newspaper, radio and television appearances including CBS This Morning, The New York Times, USA Today, The New Jersey Law Journal, the New York Times' feature "Room For Debate," Fox News' "Fox & Friends," ESPN "Outside the Lines," ABC News' "Good Morning America," MS-NBC "Weekend with Alex Witt," CNN's "New Day," NBC News' "Today Show," and the A.M. Best Insurance Law Podcast Series. For further information, please visit http://www.RefLaw.com.

