"Calling the Game: Your Legal Rights" for Lax Refs
Attorney Addresses US Lacrosse Referees at National Convention
Goldberger serves as counsel to local, state and national sports and officiating organizations, including the International Association of Approved Basketball Officials, Inc., the New Jersey State Baseball Umpires Association, Inc., the State Basketball Officials Association of New Jersey, Inc., and the Professional Association of Volleyball Officials. He officiated college and high school basketball for over 30 years, most recently working in the Northeast Conference. He also umpired college baseball for the Eastern College Athletic Conference and worked as a high school football official throughout the State of New Jersey. Goldberger is a frequent speaker to groups of officials, coaches, athletic administrators, and attorneys nationwide.
ABOUT ALAN GOLDBERGER
Alan Goldberger is an attorney licensed in New Jersey, New York and Maryland. He counsels clients nationwide in sports industry risk management and liability defense, business-related disputes, administrative hearings and contractual relations. He is the author of "Sports Officiating:
Al is a frequent speaker to groups of officials, assigners and conference coordinators, coaches, sports program administrators, attorneys and others involved in sports. His work has been featured in numerous national publications, including Referee Magazine, Athletic Business Magazine, Sports Business Daily, NJBIZ, and numerous newspaper, radio and television appearances including CBS This Morning, The New York Times, USA Today, The New Jersey Law Journal, the New York Times' feature "Room For Debate," Fox News' "Fox & Friends," ESPN "Outside the Lines," ABC News' "Good Morning America," MS-NBC "Weekend with Alex Witt," CNN's "New Day," NBC News' "Today Show," and the A.M. Best Insurance Law Podcast Series. For further information, please visit http://www.RefLaw.com.
Contact
Contact
Law Offices of Alan S. Goldberger info@RefLaw.com
973-301-1900
***@reflaw.com
