$1M in Renovations to Wartburg's Meadowview Assisted Living Facility Completed
Mount Vernon, NY - February 2, 2017...Wartburg's Meadowview Assisted Living Residence (ALR) underwent a million-dollar renovation this past year. The renovation refreshed the building's look, updated wiring and technology, and gave a new look to the Concierge, Gathering Lounge and Café areas to stay in pace with other similar ALRs in the area. Wartburg, a senior residential and healthcare provider in Mt. Vernon, NY, is dedicated to provided residential options for the oldest members of the community in a safe, stimulating environment on their 34-acre gated campus.
The majority of renovation work was in the common spaces of the facility on the main floor, specifically in the Gathering Lounge and surrounding areas. The $1,000,000 in renovations and upgrades came entirely from refinancing existing bonds that were used to build Meadowview in 2000. These renovations were made possible through the Westchester County Local Development Corporation's (LDC) resolution in May of 2015, giving Wartburg access to $12.5 million in low cost bonds to re-finance existing debt and renovate the assisted living facility. The tax-exempt bond issue carried no financial risk to county taxpayers and saved the non-profit nearly $2.5 million in financing cost.
"As a result of the renovations the common areas are much more inviting and comfortable,"
Additional work included a complete overhaul of the main dining room, including new furniture, floors, window treatments, artwork, re-carpeting of the second and third floors, wiring of the building for Wi-Fi access, installation of electronic door locks for resident rooms and installation of a new emergency call system for residents.
"I'm so happy we were able to complete this project to enhance the quality of life for the residents of Meadowview. Seeing our residents enjoying the newly renovated spaces on a daily basis makes it all worthwhile,"
The architectural firm for the project was KDA out of Voorhees, NJ., and the general contractor was DGC Capital Contracting from Mt. Vernon, NY. Carpeting was done by Magna Dry, also from Mt. Vernon.
Future plans include a minor facelift in the Memory Care dining room. The Memory Care Unit is a 15-resident area in the facility that cares for individuals with special needs related to cognitive challenges like Alzheimer's disease and dementia. It is licensed by the New York State Department of Health as a Special Needs Assisted Living Residence (SNALR.)
The new café space, which was added during a previous round of work, was named for former Meadowview resident Marie Barletta, a former Nun. Ms. Barletta left a generous donation to the Wartburg Foundation in her will and the gift was used in the renovation of the building.
These renovations have given Meadowview a more updated modern look and feel, enhanced the technology of the facility, and ensure that the common spaces are safe and accessible for those who live there.
About Meadowview at Wartburg
Meadowview at Wartburg is an assisted living facility located in Mount Vernon, NY. The facility is comprised of 103 units, including studios, one-bedrooms, and two-bedrooms, in addition to the aforementioned SNALR unit. Meadowview allows residents to "age in place" with a special Enhanced Assisted Living (EALR) certification that caters to residents with limited physical function. Full programs of social and recreational services, including Wartburg's award-winning, internationally recognized Council for Creative Aging and Lifelong Learning.
About Wartburg
Wartburg, located in Westchester County, N.Y., offers integrated, comprehensive senior residential and healthcare services for all stages of life.From independent, assisted living and award-winning nursing home care to inpatient/outpatient rehabilitation, home care and adult day care services, Wartburg's continuing care approach has earned them a trusted reputation. Wartburg's award-winning, internationally recognized Council for Creative Aging & Lifelong Learning program lets residents and community members express themselves through art, song, theater, poetry and oral histories. The Creative Aging & Lifelong Learning (http://wartburg.org/
Wartburg Website Homepage: www.wartburg.org
Wartburg Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/
Wartburg Twitter Page: www.twitter.com/
YouTube Page: www.youtube.com/
Creative Aging Stories and Historical Archives:www.creativeagingstories.com
Contact
Angela Ciminello
914-513-5179
aciminello@wartburg.org
