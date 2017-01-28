 
Research Council of Norway is to Fund an Emerging Startup's Deep Learning programme

 
 
OSLO, Norway - Feb. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Research Council of Norway (Forskningsrådet) has awarded 900 million NOK (about 108 million USD) for innovation in business to 118 business projects, with Huddly Inc. being one of only a few companies who made it to the final round. Acceptance rate is low: Research Council rejects 7 out of 10 applicants.

Huddly develops an intelligent software platform that powers the company's first hardware product on the market – the Huddly GO camera. The Huddly GO is a software upgradable intelligent camera, with a unique small form factor, suitable for use from the desktop to the meeting room.

"Deep learning technology brings us new solutions to previously hard problems," says Stein Ove Eriksen, CPO and Co-Founder of Huddly. "Huddly's research collaboration with the Research Council of Norway and Sintef, the largest independent research organization in Scandinavia, strengthens our effort in utilizing Deep Learning technology to improve the user experience of our products."

The Research Council got 400 applications to compete for funding for innovation projects in business. They sought support for a total of just over 3 billion NOK. The projects are to be funded over a period of two to four years.

"Norwegian companies are fighting for a place on the global business arena.

It's about having the best solutions. The government is strongly committed to research and innovation, and through that commitment, we empower businesses to meet the global competition," says Minister of Trade and Industry Monica Mæland in the press-release of the Research Council.

Contact:

Heidi Frost Eriksen

Heidi@huddly.com

Gaustadalléen 21, 0349 Oslo, Norway

About Huddly:

www.huddly.com

With offices in Norway, USA, India, and UK, Huddly was created to elevate communication with compelling and intelligent vision products for everybody. Huddly is the intelligent video camera platform that powers the company's first hardware product on the market – the Huddly GO camera. The Huddly GO is a software upgradable intelligent camera, with a unique small form factor, suitable for use from the desktop to the meeting room. Due to cutting-edge software technology, Huddly processes high-resolution video instantly and adapts to any lighting condition. As a result, Huddly elevates communication. The things we take for granted when meeting face-to-face (facial expressions, gestures, emotions) are no longer lost in transmission. We provide a hassle-free, breathtaking video experience.

Link to the listing by the Research Council of Norway: http://www.forskningsradet.no/no/Nyheter/Forskningsradet_har_delt_ut_900_millioner_til_innovasjon_i_neringslivet/1254024689778/p1174467583739

Heidi Frost Eriksen
***@huddly.com
Email:***@huddly.com
Posted By:***@huddly.com Email Verified
