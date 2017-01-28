News By Tag
Research Council of Norway is to Fund an Emerging Startup's Deep Learning programme
Huddly develops an intelligent software platform that powers the company's first hardware product on the market – the Huddly GO camera. The Huddly GO is a software upgradable intelligent camera, with a unique small form factor, suitable for use from the desktop to the meeting room.
"Deep learning technology brings us new solutions to previously hard problems," says Stein Ove Eriksen, CPO and Co-Founder of Huddly. "Huddly's research collaboration with the Research Council of Norway and Sintef, the largest independent research organization in Scandinavia, strengthens our effort in utilizing Deep Learning technology to improve the user experience of our products."
The Research Council got 400 applications to compete for funding for innovation projects in business. They sought support for a total of just over 3 billion NOK. The projects are to be funded over a period of two to four years.
"Norwegian companies are fighting for a place on the global business arena.
It's about having the best solutions. The government is strongly committed to research and innovation, and through that commitment, we empower businesses to meet the global competition,"
Contact:
Heidi Frost Eriksen
Heidi@huddly.com
Gaustadalléen 21, 0349 Oslo, Norway
About Huddly:
www.huddly.com
With offices in Norway, USA, India, and UK, Huddly was created to elevate communication with compelling and intelligent vision products for everybody. Huddly is the intelligent video camera platform that powers the company's first hardware product on the market – the Huddly GO camera. The Huddly GO is a software upgradable intelligent camera, with a unique small form factor, suitable for use from the desktop to the meeting room. Due to cutting-edge software technology, Huddly processes high-resolution video instantly and adapts to any lighting condition. As a result, Huddly elevates communication. The things we take for granted when meeting face-to-face (facial expressions, gestures, emotions) are no longer lost in transmission. We provide a hassle-free, breathtaking video experience.
Link to the listing by the Research Council of Norway: http://www.forskningsradet.no/
