American Corporate Services, Inc. Celebrating 25th Anniversary
Originally founded as Business Management International Holding Corporation on April 30, 1991, the name was changed to American Corporate Services, Inc., in 2001 to better reflect its growing list of services, especially for offshore investors and foreign nationals seeking to immigrate to the United States.
ACS, Inc. offers an entire suite of business services, including establishing businesses in the United States and numerous foreign countries, as well as offering bookkeeping, accounting, taxes, annual support, and other ancillary services.
Dr. Finkelson's expertise in the USCIS EB-5 Investment Visa program has been recognized in the U.S., Russia, and China. China is the primary source of EB-5 participants whose investments create jobs for American workers and fund major economic development projects across the country. ACS, Inc.'s Immigration Department provides a full spectrum of immigration services, including EB-5 Investment Visa, Immigration Visas EB-1, EB-2 & EB-3, L-1, O-1, H-1B, and R-1 work visas, business visas E-1 and E-2, and asylum status.
Dr. Gregory Finkelson and ACS, Inc. have assisted more than 7,000 satisfied clients since 1991.
For more information, contact Dr. Gregory Finkelson at info@usa-acs.com.
American Corporate Services, Inc., specializes in Business & Investment Immigration to the USA. Dr. Finkelson is the author of the acclaimed book, "How to Find Chinese Investors, Agents & Clients for Your EB-5 Projects & Services - A Practical Guide for Regional Centers, Attorneys, Developers and Businessmen."
American Corporate Services, Inc.
2076 - 16th Avenue, Suite A • San Francisco • California • 94116-1238 USA
Tel. 415-682-2550 • Fax 415-682-2551 • E-mail: info@usa-acs.com
http://www.Business-
Contact
American Corporate Services, Inc.
***@usa-acs.com
