New Business Book Summary Available for The Crowdfunding Handbook
Entrepreneurs often find fundraising challenging. In late 2015, however, crowdfunding (raising money for something from a large and undefined group of people) became a legal means for small companies and start-up ventures to find investors. Of the three types of crowdfunding--
• When selecting the right form of incorporation, companies should consider legal issues like franchise taxes on authorized shares, shareholder rights, the types of security to be offered, and LLC membership interests.
• Companies developing their first crowdfunded offering should enlist help from an accountant, lawyer, business mentor, and social media marketing expert.
• Offering documents for a crowdfunded venture reside on a funding portal. This is the only place online where they are accessible to potential investors.
• After a crowdfunded offer is successfully completed, the funding portal must direct a qualified third party to transmit the funds to the issuer.
• Clear communication with new investors can help avoid misunderstandings, confrontations, and revolt. A company should publish a monthly email newsletter for investors and create a separate email address to which investors can send • Anyone who is over 21 can invest in crowdfunded securities, as can corporations, trusts, and other legal entities. Such investment, however, tends to be high risk.
• Although the Jumpstart Our Business Start-up (JOBS) Act and Regulation Crowdfunding encourage companies to start funding portals, it may be too late to become a large player. Opportunities may exist, however, for creating funding portals focused on specific industries or types of offerings.
To learn more, please visit www.bizsum.com
