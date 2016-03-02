Trade Show and Press Conference Announcement

 
IPC APEX EXPO IS 2 Weeks Away! YINCAE to hold Press Conference at booth 283
 
 
ALBANY, N.Y. - Feb. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
CONTACT:

Phone: (518) 452-2880

E-mail: info@yincae.com

YINCAE Advanced Materials, LLC

19 Walker Way, Albany, NY 12205

(518) 452-2880

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE          www.yincae.com

Press Release

IPC APEX EXPO 2017

VISIT YINCAEBooth # 823

(Albany, NY) 02/03/2016 –  IPC APEX EXPO 2 weeks away! The tradeshow will take place at San Diego Convention Center, in San Diego, CA., February 14-16, 2017. YINCAE hopes you will stop by ourbooth, to learn more about YINCAE and the innovative products we have to offer.

YINCAE Advanced Materials, LLC hopes that you will join us at the conference to learn about YINCAE and the products that we have to offer. YINCAE has exclusive products that no other company has developed. YINCAE hopes to see you there at the conference. Please visit us at our booth # 823!

YINCAE is to hold a Press Conference at booth #823 on February 14th at 1:30 pm to make major announcement.

If you wish to visit the official website of YINCAE Advanced Materials, LLC, please visit us by clicking the following link: YINCAE Website (http://www.yincae.com/).

* * * * * * * * * *

Founded in 2005 & headquartered in Albany, New York, YINCAE Advanced Materials is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-performance coatings, adhesives and electronic materials used in the microchip & optoelectronic devices. YINCAE products provide new technologies to support manufacturing processes from wafer level, to package level, to board level and final devices while facilitating smarter and faster production and supporting green initiatives.
-------
The YINCAE brand name and logo are trademarks of YINCAE Advanced Materials, LLC.

Media Contact
Rebecca
yincae_cs@yincae.com
End
Source:YINCAE Advanced Materials, LLC.
Email:***@yincae.com Email Verified
