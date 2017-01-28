News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
AFEA Expands by Adding Chapter in Lake Washington
Leader in Financial Education Continues to Expand Their Reach
Ross Wolf is one of Washington's Premier Financial Advisors with more than 25 years of experience in Retirement, Investment and Estate Planning, Wealth Preservation, Executive Benefits and Family Legacy Planning. He also teaches continuing education to other Financial Planners throughout Washington on Financial and Retirement Planning, Social Security and Reverse Mortgages. He is Insurance licensed in Washington, Oregon, California, Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Ohio and North Carolina. He is Mortgage Licensed and is a Designated Broker in Washington specializing in Reverse Mortgages for Seniors. Ross is an IAR (Investment Advisor Representative)
Ross and his wife, Kimberly, have been married for 25 years and have two wonderful children. In between Ross's car racing, Kimberly's volunteer work, Andrew's hockey tournaments, and Alexandra's horses and swimming meets, the Wolfs enjoy traveling and spending time together at their homes in Sammamish, WA, and Cape Cod, MA.
Ross's Approach:
Ross is a straight-shooter and tells it like it is. He has a dynamic personality and infuses others with his robust information, solid ideas, multiple options, and pertinent financial solutions. He is most definitely an "out of the box" thinker and problem solver.
His enthusiasm for strategies in this industry is both contagious and invigorating!
In business, Ross follows two of Warren Buffet's famous rules:
"Rule No.1: Never lose money.
Rule No. 2: Never forget rule No. 1."
When working with Ross Wolf, you will feel so much better knowing and understanding all the financial options that are readily available to you and how to take advantage of opportunities others don't know about. Ross believes that our clients live longer, healthier and happier lives when we are acting as their "Personal CFO"!
AFEA is thrilled to have Ross join their team and assist them in their mission of creating financial clarity within communities all over the country.
"At a time when 76% of America is living paycheck to paycheck, there has never been a better time or greater need for financial education"
Rick McClanahan, Founder and CEO of American Financial Education Alliance
About the American Financial Education Alliance:
AFEA is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization based in Charlotte, NC and is comprised of a diverse and growing group of licensed and trained professionals. Together, they share the same goal of helping people better understand their finances. AFEA's mission is to empower Americans to take control of their finances by providing educational classes in communities nationwide.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Rick McClanahan at 888-466-3995, visit our website at http://www.myafea.org or email at info@myafea.org.
Contact
American Financial Education Alliance
***@myafea.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse