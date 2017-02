AFEA Expands by Adding Chapter in Lake Washington

Leader in Financial Education Continues to Expand Their Reach

-- The American Financial Education Alliance is dedicated to providing financial education and increasing financial literacy within communities all over the country. Today, the Board of Directors has chosen to continue to do just that, by unanimously voting Ross Wolf as the new Chapter President of AFEA's Lake Washington Chapter.Ross Wolf is one of Washington's Premier Financial Advisors with more than 25 years of experience in Retirement, Investment and Estate Planning, Wealth Preservation, Executive Benefits and Family Legacy Planning. He also teaches continuing education to other Financial Planners throughout Washington on Financial and Retirement Planning, Social Security and Reverse Mortgages. He is Insurance licensed in Washington, Oregon, California, Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Ohio and North Carolina. He is Mortgage Licensed and is a Designated Broker in Washington specializing in Reverse Mortgages for Seniors. Ross is an IAR (Investment Advisor Representative)and is the Owner and CEO of a nationwide Registered Investment Advisory firm. Ross has a B.A. degree in Finance from Florida State University and earned his CLU (Chartered Life Underwriter)and ChFC (Chartered Financial Consultant) designations from The American College in PennsylvaniaRoss and his wife, Kimberly, have been married for 25 years and have two wonderful children. In between Ross's car racing, Kimberly's volunteer work, Andrew's hockey tournaments, and Alexandra's horses and swimming meets, the Wolfs enjoy traveling and spending time together at their homes in Sammamish, WA, and Cape Cod, MA.Ross is a straight-shooter and tells it like it is. He has a dynamic personality and infuses others with his robust information, solid ideas, multiple options, and pertinent financial solutions. He is most definitely an "out of the box" thinker and problem solver.His enthusiasm for strategies in this industry is both contagious and invigorating!In business, Ross follows two of Warren Buffet's famous rules:When working with Ross Wolf, you will feel so much better knowing and understanding all the financial options that are readily available to you and how to take advantage of opportunities others don't know about. Ross believes that our clients live longer, healthier and happier lives when we are acting as their "Personal CFO"!AFEA is thrilled to have Ross join their team and assist them in their mission of creating financial clarity within communities all over the country."At a time when 76% of America is living paycheck to paycheck, there has never been a better time or greater need for financial education"Rick McClanahan, Founder and CEO of American Financial Education AllianceAbout the American Financial Education Alliance:AFEA is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization based in Charlotte, NC and is comprised of a diverse and growing group of licensed and trained professionals. Together, they share the same goal of helping people better understand their finances. AFEA's mission is to empower Americans to take control of their finances by providing educational classes in communities nationwide.If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Rick McClanahan at 888-466-3995, visit our website at http://www.myafea.org or email at info@myafea.org