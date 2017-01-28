 
HCL Technologies is the Fastest Growing IT Services Brand

 
 
NOIDA, India - Feb. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- HCL Technologies (https://www.hcltech.com/?utm_source=press&utm_campaign=CM-Brand-BF-022017&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=homepage), a leading global IT services provider, has emerged as the fastest growing global IT services brand in the world moving upwards by 122 ranks over the last year, in the 2017 Brand Finance Global 500 report (http://brandfinance.com/knowledge-centre/reports/brand-finance-global-500-2017/) released on February 1st, 2017. HCL's brand value has surged by 38% over the last year. HCL now ranks at  number 378th with a brand value of $4,463 million and  AA+ brand rating.

David Haigh, CEO, Brand Finance said "Digital and technology brands have made great strides in the 21st century, reflected in their soaring valuations. Amongst leading global brands that we have tracked, of great interest is HCL Technologies, which has become the fastest growing global IT services brand. It already has an industry leading brand rating of AA+, which is likely to improve as a result of its focused Mode 1-2-3 strategy, strong brand promise and employee culture, in turn leading to continued, strong brand value growth for HCL".

Matt Preschern, CMO, HCL Technologies said, "This is a proud moment for over 110,000 HCLites. Our strategic and best-in class initiatives augmenting our capabilities across the technology ecosystem, have made us a partner of choice for the 21st Century Enterprises. We have been working very hard in creating significant business value for our stakeholders, empowering our employees and sustaining positive impact on the ecosystem. The continuous growth in HCL's brand demonstrates our strength across all parameters of evaluation and the value we are creating for customers through our Mode 1-2-3 strategy (https://www.hcltech.com/our-mode-1-2-3-strategy?utm_sourc...)".

The methodology adopted by Brand Finance includes assessing the business model, customer satisfaction & engagement, employee engagement, CSR & community engagement and business performance. HCL has been recognized for consistently creating exceptional value for its customers through its unique Mode 1-2-3 business strategy strengthened by the promise of Relationship Beyond the Contract (https://www.hcltech.com/relationship-beyond-the-contract?...) (RBtC) powered by the Ideapreneurship–led culture that fosters grass–root innovation, providing an opportunity to 110,000+ ideapreneurs to ideate, collaborate and create everyday innovative ideas to solve customer's business problems.Earlier HCL won the ITSMA Diamond Award for 'Building Brand differentiation' at the 2016 Marketing Excellence Awards, for its innovative "GetAJob@HCLTech" campaign, a first ever in its category. HCL became India's most preferred millennial employer, surpassing established brands across ecommerce, telecom, technology and FMCG. The Economic Times also recognized HCL amongst top 10 brands in its 'India's Top 100 Brands', 2016 study.

About HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies (HCL) is a leading global IT services company that helps global enterprises re–imagine and transform their businesses through Digital technology transformation. HCL operates out of 32 countries and has consolidated revenues of US$ 6.7 billion, for 12 months ended 31st December, 2016. HCL focuses on providing an integrated portfolio of services underlined by its Mode 1–2–3 growth strategy. Mode 1 encompasses the core services in the areas of Applications, Infrastructure, BPO and Engineering & R&D services, leveraging DRYiCETM Autonomics to transform clients' business and IT landscape, making them 'lean' and 'agile'. Mode 2 focuses on experience–centric and outcome–oriented services such as Digital and Analytics Services (BEYONDigitalTM), IoT WoRKSTM, Cloud and Security, utilizing DRYiCETM Orchestration to drive business outcomes and enable enterprise digitalization. Mode 3 strategy is ecosystem–driven, creating innovative IP–partnerships to build products and platforms business.

HCL leverages its global network of integrated co-innovation labs, and global delivery capabilities to provide holistic multi–service delivery in key industry verticals including Financial Services, Manufacturing, Telecommunications, Media, Publishing, Entertainment, Retail CPG, Life Sciences Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Energy & Utilities, Travel, Transportation & Logistics and Government. With 111,092 professionals from diverse nationalities, HCL focuses on creating real value for customers by taking 'Relationships Beyond the Contract'. For more information, please visit www.hcltech.com

.

For details contact

HCL Technologies

Ajay Davessar

Ajay.Davessar@hcl.com
Source:HCL Technologies
