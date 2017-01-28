News By Tag
Husk – a purebred FPP horror inspired by Silent Hill and Twin Peaks – released with a launch trailer
Husk – a down-to-earth survival horror about harm, pain, and seeking forgiveness – debuts on PC today at 7:00 p.m. CET / 10:00 a.m. PST. Review copies await for those brave enough to visit the abandoned town of Shivercliff.
Shivercliff – a small town somewhere on the coast. Once beautiful and lively, with gift shops and tourists visiting the nearby lighthouse, wharf, and forests. Now discouragingly empty with a vague sense of danger hanging in the air. A place where you'll be forced to face your worst nightmares, solve mysteries, and survive the devouring darkness. A place that will make you answer one, important question: Do you have what it takes to look your demons in the eye and find your family?
Husk is a purebred FPP horror inspired by the classics of the genre such as Silent Hill and Alan Wake. Powered by Unreal Engine 4, the game is dripping with a 1990s climate and atmosphere. Offering immersive narration and terrifying iconic opponents, Husk at the same time raises important questions about domestic violence and alcohol addiction.
The game, developed by UndeadScout (http://undeadscout.com/
Watch the dark launch trailer HERE and immerse yourself in the mysterious world of Husk.
IMGN.PRO, the global publisher of Husk, also made sure that the box version of Husk, which includes a bonus CD with the game's soundtrack is purchasable in Poland and soon in other countries, including Russia, Spain, Czechia, and the UK. The OST was composed by Arkadiusz Reikowski (http://www.arkadiuszreikowski.com/)
HUSK'S MAIN FEATURES:
· Down-to-earth storyline that touches on problems of violence and alcohol addiction
· Immersive narration
· '90s atmosphere heavy with cultural references
· Inspired by titles such as Silent Hill and Alan Wake
· Different locations in the town of Shivercliff and its surroundings
· Different types of monsters and boss fights
· Classic survival horror
· Dedicated soundtrack created by Arkadiusz Reikowski
· 4–5 hours of gameplay
· Powered by Unreal Engine 4
More information about the game can be found on the official website http://welcometoshivercliff.com/
Welcome to Shivercliff!
