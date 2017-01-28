News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Fix Your Canon Printer Hassles Via Expert Canon Printer Tech Support Staff
• first of all you need to correct the order of the ink as follows:-
• CLI-251M magenta
• CLI-251BK black
• CLI-251Y yellow
• PGI-250BKblack
• CLI-251C cyan
• After that you have to make sure to turn on the printer
• Now you can go for loading a sheet of A4 in the Auto Sheet feeder
• Next open the paper output tray
• Now you need to print the nozzle check pattern in the following ways:-
• Press Menu button
• Now press Setup button
• Choose maintenance and then hit on Ok
• now choose print nozzle check pattern and hit OK
• Now choose Yes and then hit OK
• For performing a cleaning you need to follow the below mentioned steps:-
• Press Menu
• Now hit Setup button
• After that choose Maintenance and then hit OK
• choose cleaning and hit OK
• Hit OK to choose Yes
• Now a cleaning process will be performed
• Next print the test page after you have done 2 or 3 cleanings
If you problem is over by using the above mentioned steps, then you will be able to use your Canon printer without any error. However if you do not know how to apply this instructions, then do not lose hope and call Canon printer tech support toll free number directly.
Fore more information please visit:- http://www.customerhelptech.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse