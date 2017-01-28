 
Fix Your Canon Printer Hassles Via Expert Canon Printer Tech Support Staff

 
 
CHICAGO - Feb. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Canon printers are widely recognized for their excellent performance and durability. These printers are no doubt the most sought after printers because of their rich attributes. Of all the issues, Canon printer not printing black text issues is faced by many users. Some users like to contact Canon printer tech support staff under these circumstances. However they can also use the instructions described below:-

• first of all you need to correct the order of the ink as follows:-

• CLI-251M magenta
• CLI-251BK black
• CLI-251Y yellow
• PGI-250BKblack
• CLI-251C  cyan

• After that you have to make sure to turn on the printer
• Now you can go for loading a sheet of A4 in the Auto Sheet feeder
• Next open the paper output tray
• Now you need to print the nozzle check pattern in the following ways:-

• Press Menu button
• Now press Setup button
• Choose maintenance and then hit on Ok
• now choose print nozzle check pattern and hit OK
• Now choose Yes and then hit OK

• For performing a cleaning you need to follow the below mentioned steps:-

• Press Menu
• Now hit Setup button
• After that choose Maintenance and then hit OK
• choose cleaning and hit OK
• Hit OK to choose Yes
• Now a cleaning process will be performed
• Next print the test page after you have done 2 or 3 cleanings

If you problem is over by using the above mentioned steps, then you will be able to use your Canon printer without any error. However if you do not know how to apply this instructions, then do not lose hope and call Canon printer tech support toll free number directly.

Fore more information please visit:- http://www.customerhelptech.com/canon-printer-technical-s...
