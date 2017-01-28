News By Tag
Behind the curtain: the LNG US Summit Awards
The LNG US Summit Awards 2017, organized by Wisdom Events, will take place in Houston, Texas on the 23rd of February. Receiving this Award signifies appreciation from both market analysts and oil & gas industry giants from all over the globe.
Professional business event organizers - Wisdom Events - are globally known as top business platform hosts from Europe. These professionals have organized high-level Summits as Intergas, International LNG Summit and the biggest annual maritime event in Europe - the Green Shipping. Each of these events attract major players both from maritime, oil & gas sectors. It is an opportunity for them to share knowledge and experience, express opinions on politics and economics, engage in various discussions and make new valuable connections.
No secret that these kinds of events attract everyone in the industry value-chain. There are top-notch leaders from industry companies, major associations and organizations, EPC contractors, service providers and even more. This creates an exclusive audience and a great opportunity as well - who would be better judges? So, collaborating with world-renowned oil & gas industry giants, the idea for awards was born.
Ever since, each year companies get nominated for their exclusive ideas, innovative, sustainable projects and best initiatives. This results in encouraging other leading companies and organizations to think green, search for environmentally friendly solutions and develop innovations.
Modus operandi
It is important to understand the whole process of selecting the nominees for the LNG US Summit Awards. How does it look like and how do we now the winner? A brief description is presented below.
First of all, the whole oil & gas market is thoroughly analyzed by competent market analysts. What goes next? The recommendationsfrom major companies around the globe. As Wisdom Events moves forward with the LNG US Summit, honorable participants and sponsors express their opinions as well - they share their insights regarding certain projects executed by most influential gas industry people. No surprise that there are always hundreds of projects that deserve to be praised. Though, only the best ones become official Nominees of the LNG US Summit Awards.
What comes afterwards? It depends only from the people that attend this exceptional business platform. During the first day of the event (23rd of February), the Gala Dinner of the LNG US Summit 2017 is going to take place. Only then will participants be able to give their votes for the projects that, in their opinion, seem to be of the highest value - most exceptional, innovative or sustainable. At the end of the prestigious Gala Dinner, LNG US Summit Awards will have their winners and that will be a result of both market analysts and major industry leaders.
The LNG US Summit Awards - just a few weeks away!
It is evident that the LNG US Summit Awards is a result of hard-working market analyst and major industry leader's work. Each stage of the Awards is based on the feedback that professional business event organizers get from the participants. The goal is to analyze each project and have a better understanding of sustainable technologies that protect our planet as much as it is possible.
The LNG US Summit is an exceptional business platform unifying industry leaders from around the globe. It will take place on the 23rd - 24th of February in Houston, Texas. Professional business event organizers are offering a flawlessly executed event format that allows to discuss significant industry problems and establish valuable connections with skilled professionals from major companies.
More information about this event and the Award ceremony could be found at http://lng-usa.com/
