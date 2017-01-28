News By Tag
World Cancer Day: Raising Awareness to Fight against Cancer
Symptoms of cancer are not easily noticeable & they may be confused with less serious diseases. High fever, unexplained weight loss, fatigue, changes in bowel or bladder function, unusual lump in body, bleeding during urination & persistent pain are some of the most common signs & symptoms of cancer. These symptoms do not necessarily mean that patient has cancer. However, if patient experiences these symptoms, they should consult a cancer specialist (oncologist)
4th February marks world cancer day every year. Main aim of world cancer day is to prevent millions of lives by spreading awareness about cancer. Mortality rate due to cancer is increasing day-by-day. It has become necessary to educate our society about cancer. Root cause of cancer is still unknown but excessive smoking, tobacco consumption, unhealthy eating habits, physical inactivity, HPV infection transmission, contaminated environment are some of the major risk factors causing cancer. First preventive step towards cancer is to maintain a healthy lifestyle. It is essential to know that food plays a key role in preventing cancer. Everyone should follow a healthy diet & exercise regularly in order to avoid any health problems.
Cancer is one of the prime disease responsible for highest mortality in India with approximately 0.4 million deaths per year. Poor awareness is the principal reason behind it. According to top medical professionals, the ratio of patients dying from lung and breast cancer in India has doubled in past few years. Indian oncologists are primarily focusing on providing early detection & appropriate cancer treatment to patients. Precise diagnosis & prompt medical care can maximize a patient's quality of life.
IndianMedTrip is one of the top-most healthcare facilitators in India. Understanding the importance of spreading cancer awareness amongst people, IndianMedTrip has come up with a healthcare campaign. This program will explore staunch solutions for preventing various types of cancer. Detailed information about cancer will be provided by well-experienced & renowned oncologists associated with IndianMedTrip. They will also address all the doubts and concerns relevant to cancer. Healthcare experts at IndianMedTrip have taken this remarkable initiative for encouraging people to implement healthy habits & beat cancer.
Source: https://indianmedtrip.com/
