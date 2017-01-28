News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The Cybersmile Foundation Announces Paige Spiranac As An Official Ambassador
The 23-year-old golfer is taking a stand against cyberbullying drawing from past personal experiences in order to positively combat this widespread issue.
Originally from Denver, Colorado, Spiranac is a rising golf star committed to showing the world how fun the sport can be and wants to inspire young people as well as promote positivity online.
"I'm extremely excited to announce my partnership with the anti-cyberbullying organization, The Cybersmile Foundation, to help change the world and raise awareness on this global issue. Cybersmile continues to make a significant impact by encouraging the positive use of digital platforms and offering hope to so many people across the world with their 24/7 support programs. I'm looking forward to participating in the meaningful initiatives that we have in store." - Paige Spiranac.
With over a million followers on her digital media platforms, Spiranac's growing social influence and prominence in mainstream media has made her a voice for her generation. She will be joining The Cybersmile Foundation to help raise awareness of cyberbullying along with the non-profit's support resources to encourage positivity amongst internet users. Spiranac also seeks to empower people from all walks of life to feel inspired and follow their dreams without fear of abuse or online ridicule.
"Paige has generously offered to support us and is a shining example of someone who's passionate about making this world a positive place. She has endured hatred and abuse aimed at herself and her family and has come through it all with determination to stay focused on her dreams and is keen to encourage others to do the same. We are truly honored to welcome Paige on board the Cybersmile team as an Ambassador."
Following on from her busy schedule last year, Spiranac is gearing up for a number of events in 2017 and is passionate about broadening the golf audience.
To stay up-to-date on future announcements, initiatives and contests, check out The Cybersmile Foundation News Centre for more information:
https://www.cybersmile.org/
About The Cybersmile Foundation
The Cybersmile Foundation is a multi award winning non-profit organization committed to tackling all forms of digital abuse and bullying online. They work to promote diversity and inclusion by building a safer, more positive digital community and encouraging people to realize their full potential.
Through education and the promotion of positive digital citizenship, The Cybersmile Foundation reduces incidents of cyberbullying and provides professional help along with support services to children and adults.
Connect
Twitter: https://twitter.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Website: http://www.cybersmile.org/
Community: http://www.cybersmile.org/
Contact
pressoffice@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse