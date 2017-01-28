News By Tag
Keys to the Capitals (2nd Edition) - Unlock the Fun Ideas by helping Capital Keys
Chula Vista, California, January, 2017, a company named Fun Capitals announced today that it is raising funds via equity crowd funding campaign on Kickstarter.com in order to get 2nd Edition of the board game manufactured before Christmas 2017.
"Keys to the Capitals" is a 1991 board game idea. "Keys to the Capitals" makes a Perfect family game and children learn by playing. It is very high quality board game and has a certificate for US Consumer Protection Act of 2008 since children play it. Original rules are almost perfect. Keys to the Capitals board game aims to help children (and adults) learn the state capitals in an easy and memorable way.
The game play is 60 minutes but 2nd Edition can have 20 minute version or other version for children too addictive to smart devices.Early buyers of Keys to the Capitals will get the Best Buy and when inventory gets lower the price will stay at $34.99 MSRP.
First edition of Keys to the Capitals averaged $11.00 per unit.2nd Edition of Keys to the Capitals is going to be $14.50 per unit but the more backers the more units can be ordered at a cheaper per unit price.
With just 11 days left in this campaign, your support is urgently needed! Please consider getting involved, at whatever level you can, and help "Keys to the Capitals (2nd Edition)" get funded!
Need your help
If you can't afford to donate, don't worry - there are plenty of other ways you can help. Please take some time to share this campaign across your social networks and encourage your friends and family to donate.
If you want to support this project, you can do so by donating on their Kickstarter page: https://www.kickstarter.com/
Anthony J. Tinervia, Jr
