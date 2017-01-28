News By Tag
Virtual Reality Field Trips by Elizabeth Benoit
Boston, MA January 2017 --- Elizabeth Benoit has launched a funding campaign using the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter with a goal of raising $5,000
Our goal is to create a single space were educators can take their students into virtual reality field trips.
We are looking to provide a gallery of virtual reality field trips of historical sites for educational use. This project would help preserve historical sights and allow people from all over the world to be able to visit and experience this history.
Elizabeth Benoit is a licensed teacher in MA who majored in History in college. After graduating she became familiar with virtual reality and the immersive experience it allows. Her thoughts immediately went to education and history specifically. Her dream is to travel across the world and capture different historical sites and museum exhibits in virtual reality for educational use.
She has been working with Matterport, a camera company, and their artists who have captured historical sites & museum exhibits in order to start a portfolio of these tours.
With just 13 days left in this campaign, your support is urgently needed! Please consider getting involved, at whatever level you can, and help "Virtual Reality Field Trips" get funded!
Need your help
If you can't afford to donate, don't worry - there are plenty of other ways you can help. Please take some time to share this campaign across your social networks and encourage your friends and family to donate.
If you want to support this project, you can do so by donatingon their Kickstarter page: https://www.kickstarter.com/
Media Contact
Elizabeth Benoit
***@upliftspirit.org
