Primark's new Specs and Standards portal achieves design compliance across continents

Clare Montgomery, 3d Architects Ltd

***@3darchitects.co.uk Clare Montgomery, 3d Architects Ltd

-- Primark Guru was jointly developed, populated and improved by Primark's internal store development team, retail delivery expert 3d Architects and lead property portal specialist Elecosoft Icon. The user-friendly cloud-based system has enabled Primark and their supply chain to access accurate information about every fixture and fitting required during the new store fitout process.Developed with the architects, shopfitters and contractors in mind, information on each element is accessed via a hyperlink from the store floor plan. Details include the supplier, CAD blocks, photographs, safety reports, manufacturer specification and installation details. For example, the precise location and voltage for the electricity supply to a specific till or display, can be accessed by the electricians while on site.Prior to the launch of Primark Guru this essential information was held in multiple unconnected locations. To solve the problem 3d Architects involved Elecosoft Icon to adapt their Specs and Standards solution to create a bespoke property portal designed to work with Primark's internal processes.Quentin Bossom, Primark's Store Development Design Manager explains, "The development process has taken 18 months but the success of the portal is demonstrated by the number of regular users. Primark Guru has become the 'go to location' for information which is being continually improved and updated by users.We now have a cloud-based system in place which manages all our specifications and standards and most importantly notifies our supply chain when changes occur. The project is saving Primark time, money and ensures compliance at site level by giving our suppliers easy access to the high standards Primark have in place."Further information on the project can be found: