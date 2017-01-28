News By Tag
Since You Cannot Ignore the Positive Effects of Gifting!
A Phenomenally Wide Selection of Corporate Gifting Solutions Await you at the 15th Exhibition on Gifting Industry & Promotional Solutions 2017.
Gifts for the corporate world comes in all shapes and sizes; from customised pens, calendars, coffee mugs to all inclusive holiday packages to exotic destinations. Effective usage of such gifts helps break ice as well as make the receiving party feel valued. Also, we have come along way from the time corporate gifts were merely seen as mementos to serve as displays. Today giving away unique gifts with sentiments of trust and mutual respect have become a trend.
Make your way to the 15th Exhibition on Gifting Industry (http://giftsworldexpo.com/
This year, the show will highlight distinct product categories in the Gifts Industry through six associated shows: Corporate Gifts & Premiums, Electronics Appliances & Gadgets, Trophex, Handicrafts, Timepieces & Watches, Home Décor & Houseware, Custom Branding Machinery Expo and Stationary World.
