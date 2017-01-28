News By Tag
Best Yoga Destinations in India
What makes a destination ideal for yoga? Common sense would say that people prefer to practice yoga away from the hustle and bustle of the city life. So, naturally, scenic, tranquil destinations tend to attract yogis and spiritualist alike. If you were to search on Google for yoga destinations, there will be a never-ending list.
So how does one decide on an ideal destination for yoga? It really depends on the person's interests and preferences. India has many destinations for yoga. Mysore is known for it's specialization in Ashtanga yoga and Goa is famous because of its beautiful beaches. Rishikesh is the birthplace of yoga. It has been a spiritual center for thousands of years. Sadhus, babas, yogis and spiritual seekers have traveled to practice yoga to Rishikesh because of its serenity.
In the last 10 years Rishikesh have seen a huge influx of yogis. So, in order to cater to their needs, numerous yoga centers and schools have popped up. Rishikesh is a beautiful city situated by the holy river Ganga and surrounded by beautiful mountains. The abundant waterfalls and outdoor adventure opportunities adds to its entertainment value. Given it's rich history and direct association with yoga, it stands out as one of the best destinations for yoga in the world.
If you are interested in traveling to Rishikesh for yoga, check out AYM yoga school. They have daily drop-in classes and yoga retreats every month. It is one of the first yoga schools in Rishikesh. AYM offers Hatha, Ashtanga, Iyenger and other modern varieties of yoga.
For More Info Please Visit: https://www.indianyogaassociation.com
