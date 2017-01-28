 
News By Tag
* Yoga Destination
* Yoga In India
* Yoga School
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Fitness
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Rishikesh
  Uttarakhand
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
321
January 2017
31302928

Best Yoga Destinations in India

 
 
YOGA-DESTINATION
YOGA-DESTINATION
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Yoga Destination
Yoga In India
Yoga School

Industry:
Fitness

Location:
Rishikesh - Uttarakhand - India

RISHIKESH, India - Feb. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- There are so many different types of yoga popping up around the world. The simplest explanation for this is demand and supply. As thousands are coming to realize the benefits of yoga, new studios are starting to cater to their needs. Travelers and vacationers alike carry their yoga practice with them. So, there are yoga studios and centers in tourist destinations as well.

What makes a destination ideal for yoga? Common sense would say that people prefer to practice yoga away from the hustle and bustle of the city life. So, naturally, scenic, tranquil destinations tend to attract yogis and spiritualist alike. If you were to search on Google for yoga destinations, there will be a never-ending list.

So how does one decide on an ideal destination for yoga? It really depends on the person's interests and preferences. India has many destinations for yoga. Mysore is known for it's specialization in Ashtanga yoga and Goa is famous because of its beautiful beaches. Rishikesh is the birthplace of yoga. It has been a spiritual center for thousands of years. Sadhus, babas, yogis and spiritual seekers have traveled to practice yoga to Rishikesh because of its serenity.

In the last 10 years Rishikesh have seen a huge influx of yogis. So, in order to cater to their needs, numerous yoga centers and schools have popped up. Rishikesh is a beautiful city situated by the holy river Ganga and surrounded by beautiful mountains. The abundant waterfalls and outdoor adventure opportunities adds to its entertainment value. Given it's rich history and direct association with yoga, it stands out as one of the best destinations for yoga in the world.

If you are interested in traveling to Rishikesh for yoga, check out AYM yoga school. They have daily drop-in classes and yoga retreats every month. It is one of the first yoga schools in Rishikesh. AYM offers Hatha, Ashtanga, Iyenger and other modern varieties of yoga.

For More Info Please Visit: https://www.indianyogaassociation.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
AYM Yoga School PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share