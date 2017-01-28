News By Tag
Minu threading unleashes its latest waxing and body massage services
We have been one of the instrumental spa and salon service in the location of Perth in Australia. It has been a prowess to have delivered optimized services which have already been liked by all and sundry.
The professional beauticians working with us do have years of experience and are quite aware of the approaches which are to be carried out in making you the divine incarnation. In the years of commencement we did not have an array of services, but currently we have made our availability in more than nine beauty treatment service and our latest inclusion is body massage service.
We have shown positive character in carrying out corrective eyebrow threading along with cosmetic tattoo, brow and lash tinting and waxing in Perth. After the passage of few years we made rapid progression towards quality facial treatments and hair treatment and varied hair styles. These approaches are being carried out keeping in mind about the latest trend which is buzzing the market. We have already grabbed accolades from several for the alluring hair styles that we have successfully created over the years.
It was indeed a moment to cherish, as we had the privilege to look after the style statements of some of the well known faces in the location of Perth. As the Indian populace is gaining prominence we finally commenced our Indian bridal make up services. So the response is nothing but positive and we are quite eager to make our body massage service a grand success.
Ever since the launch of the service we have hired some of the best professionals who can carry out the task with ease. It is guaranteed that you are sure to gain utmost repose after availing body massage from us.
As of the prices are concerned it is quite cheap as compared to other service provider. Do count on our services and gain the utmost satisfaction that you are in want of.
Website: www.minuthreading.com.au
Contact
Minu Threading
***@minuthreading.com.au
