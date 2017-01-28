Fisks - Award Winning Real Estate Management Firm That Offers Value For Money Services

Fisks is one of the most experienced and credible agencies based in Thames Gateway region and offering a comprehensive range of real estate management services to its broad clientele across the region.

Contact

Fisks LTD

***@fisks.co.uk Fisks LTD

End

-- Fisks is one of the most reputed letting, sales and management services provider in the niche of real estate in the Thames Gateway region. The company has branches in the region, including in Canary Wharf, Canvey Island, Benfleet, Hadleigh, and Thundersley. The company, as a trusted, has successfully handled hundreds and thousands of real estate transactions over the years, helping clients to sell their property profitably, find the right property as per their budget, manage client's property for better return on investment, and handle all the associated formalities related to real estate deals. Fisks has experienced real estate professionals and agents who have been working in the local real estate sector for years, and know the area in and out. This helps the company to provide professional and valuable services to its clients, which aims to save a considerable amount of time and money of the customers.The real estate transactions can be complicated for the ordinary men, and professional help is needed mostly to ensure that everything goes through seamlessly without any complications or disputes. There is a huge amount of documentations that needs to be taken care of and legalities that need to be addressed. Fisks with its professional team of real estate experts ensure that everything is taken care of without any hassles, and as a real estate firm that has been awarded the title of "Agent of the year 2016" by Rater Agent, and named as one of the top fifty real estate firms in the UK, clients can be assured of trusted, credible and transparent proceedings always.Fisks is a reputed member of NAEA and ARLA, which further enhances their credentials as one of the top real estate agents and management firms in the country. The company since its inception is a member of Property Ombudsman and has also been awarded the South East Lettings Agency of the year 2016. Fisks has also featured on various TV and Print media publications, including on The Sunday Times and The Times.Fisks is a real estate agency and management firm that is dedicated to easing the burden off the shoulders of its clients, whether they are looking to buy, sell or give their property on rent or looking for rental property.Contact the company by calling at 01268 750000 or visitfor more details.