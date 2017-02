Let's Know the Role of DevOps in Career Growth

DevOps is a combined term for software development and Information Technology Operations. It is rapidly spreading throughout the technical community.

-- The two measure trends that are "Agile System Administrator"and "Agile Operations" are colliding and emerge the most trending term DevoOps. It was the most trending hot skills in 2016 and continues to upcoming years. Both software developers and information technology (IT) professionals used the concept of the DevOps that emphasize their collaboration and communication for automating the process of software delivery and infrastructure changes.The basic aim of using the DevOps is to create an environment and culture where developing, testing, releasing software can take place more frequently, rapidly, and reliably with the combined collaboration and communication of different teams. In this blog post, we will trace the evolution of DevOps from software development methodologies and how big names of today like Facebook are using DevOps to their benefits.DevOps is a modern approach to software development which gives the numerous advantages throughout software development life cycle such as Continuous Development, Continuous Testing, Continuous Integration, Continuous Deployment, and Continuous Monitoring. Unlike Traditional Waterfall Model and Agile Development Model, it speeds up the development process as the development task is done with the collaborations of different teams. This is the reason that top most companies like Facebook and others are using DevOps concepts to meet their business goals. As this approach helps to develop high quality software in short span of time, results in the greater customer satisfaction.DevOps has a lot of lots of potential to grow your career for the coming years. Presently, small and large organization look for a resource that is competent to handle administer/monitor process along with development. Working with DevOps is always exciting because it integrates you with new technologies and solving new challenges.The DevOps developed from the changes in existing software development strategies or methodologies over the years in response to business needs. Look below how the different traditional software development models are evolved in current most popular DevOps.At very first, traditional waterfall model was evolved into the agile development model. For this, different development teams worked on it to incorporate the client feedback and bug fixes. This sprint operation was completed in around two weeks only.Instead of this, agile approach brought agility to the development. All development tasks are getting faster with Agile Development Model. The major defect of this model was the collaboration between different teams and hence this affects the development process and releases. The change in the approach was needed to speed up the development process.DevOps methodologies came into existence after hard work of improvement in previous approaches. It enables the facility of better collaboration with faster delivery. Using DevOps, continuous software delivery takes place with relatively fewer problems to fix and faster resolutions of problems.As we already discussed DevOps is the collaboration between development, operations, and testing; and hence there is no single "DevOps tool". It is a set of tools (or say DevOps Chain), consisting multiple tools. Basically, it performs numbers of collaborated software operations that are the key aspects of the software development and delivery process.Development of code and review it. Also include version control tool and code merging tool.Continuous Integration Tools, build statusTest and result determine performance4.Artifact repository, application pre-deployment staging5.Change management, release approvals, release automation6.Infrastructure configuration and management, Infrastructure–as–Code tools7.Applications performance monitoring, end–user experienceThere are many more tools are available, however, certain categories of them are very essentials in the DevOps tool Chain setup. Some Popular DevOps tools are Docker (containerization), Jenkins (continuous integration), Puppet (Infrastructure-as-Code) and Vagrant (virtualization platform)—among many others.Looking to popularity among top brands like Facebook, Accenture, and many more, people want to get trained in DevOps tools such as Docker. There are many institutes who provide quality training that helps the candidates to get placed in big companies.Hub4tech.com is one of the best online training providers to get training from industry experts in the latest technology. Our experts trained you with enough practical knowledge to become you industry ready. After getting training you can apply for number of popular job position offered in DevOps technology.For DevOps Online Training - http://www.hub4tech.com/ project-and- agile/devops- training · The DevOps evangelist· The release manager· The automation architect· The software developer/tester· The experience assurance (XA) professional· The security engineer· The utility technology playerThe training in DevOps gives you the confidence to operate effectively across development platforms, tools, networks, servers and databases, and even across development and support. So, give a new direction to your career by enrolling for the most demanding course today.