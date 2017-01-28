News By Tag
Claim Your Free Line Entry In International Private Medical Insurance Magazine Digital Directories
iPMI Magazine is set to launch a brand new digital series of international expatriate relocation and living guides that will work with the private and public sector to keep expatriates 1 step ahead of the risk, and in good health.
• Expatriate Banking Services;
• Expatriate Broker Services;
• Expatriate Currency Exchange Services;
• Expatriate Education Services;
• Expatriate Financial Services;
• Expatriate Healthcare Services;
• Expatriate Housing Services;
• Expatriate Insurance Services;
• Expatriate Language Services;
• Expatriate Law and Legal Services;
• Expatriate Moving Services;
• Expatriate Real Estate Services;
• Expatriate Relocation Services;
• Expatriate Shipping Services;
• Expatriate Tax Services;
• Expatriate Visa Application Support Services;
OR
• Air Ambulance Services;
• Case Management Software & Technology;
• Ground Ambulance Services;
• Hospital Services;
• IPMI (International Private Medical Insurance Magazine);
• Medical Assistance;
• Medical Claims Management;
• Medical Cost Containment;
• Third Party Administration.
If so we want you!
Qualify For Free Directory Coverage
Freemium and Premium directory coverage options now exist for a wide range of service providers and to get involved for free is easy!
If you come under 1 of the classifications listed above and wish to get involved, please fill in the quick form here: https://ipmimagazine.com/
Alternatively email your full company details to: ipmiATipmimagazine.com-
City Guides
If you work at the Ministry of Tourism, a local council, travel association or agency, and are interested to work with iPMI Magazine on putting your city firmly on the expatriate map, write to us: ipmiATipmimagazine.com - please replace AT with @.
Country Guides
If you work at the Ministry of Tourism, a local council, travel association or agency, and are interested to work with iPMI Magazine on putting your country firmly on the expatriate map, write to us: ipmiATipmimagazine.com - please replace AT with @.
The brand new range of digital global mobility company directories will assist expatriates navigate the global expat map.
For advertising and sponsorship ops please write to us: ipmiATipmimagazine.com - replace AT with @.
About iPMI Magazine
Keeping up-to-date in such a fast moving industry as IPMI use to be impossible - that was until 7 years ago when iPMI Magazine was born.
International Private Medical Insurance (iPMI) Magazine is where the global medical, health care, expatriate and travel insurance industry go to find new providers, expand worldwide networks, build new relationships and stay 1 step ahead of the risk.
Due to the nomadic nature of the international private medical insurance (IPMI) and international healthcare industry iPMI Magazine is an internet based news service for worldwide insurance and assistance professionals who need to understand the impacts of healthcare and insurance policy, regulatory, and legislative developments.
Specialties
International Private Medical Insurance, Expatriate HealthCare Insurance, International Health Insurance, iPMI Reports, iPMI Agents Brokers Network, BrokerNet, Global Health Publishing, iPOLICY Broker Magazine, Air and Ground Ambulance, Medical Transportation
Website
https://ipmimagazine.com
Industry
Insurance
Type
Privately Held
Company Size
1-10 employees
Founded
2010
Contact
International Private Medical Insurance Magazine
***@ipmimagazine.com
End
