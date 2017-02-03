News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
"My job? Advising food entrepreneurs who do not like consultants…"
This is how one of my clients once referred to the world of consulting. I work with small food SMEs as a food consultant myself. I reminded him that I was a food consultant. "Ah, but this is not the same, you understand my business."
Two disconnected words
Many food SMEs would benefit from some professional help. Their business is incredibly rich in opportunities that they cannot fully explore for lack of time, resources, organisation, focus or even just because they do not think that they are "worth it".
The consulting word, on the other hand is often very theoretical, expensive and uses language codes that are not adapted to SMEs. How many times have I been in meetings with food consultants while working at Nestlé when I could not understand what they were saying (slang) or what they were aiming at (overly complex business plans)?
No wonder that the two words do not marry well.
Speaking the language
The most complicated (and valuable) part of my work as a food consultant for SMEs is to "organise" things for my clients. You can "organise" things only if you understand them. I am convinced that this is the main reason the world of consulting and SMEs do not work together: consulting firms do not (need to) understand businesses, they try to make businesses adopt best practices.
SMEs do not understand the best practices world. Do not mistake me, they understand that best practices make sense, but unless they are "adapted" to their business they will not buy into it.
Practical is key, not theoretical
My job as a food consultant for SMEs is to understand my clients' business and "translate"
Consulting firms cannot afford to spend the necessary time on this. They employ bright minds to solve problems and apply "known" remedies. They do not need to convince nor to create empathy, they analyse and recommend.
Empathy and trust
SMEs will follow a food consultant's advice based on trust and empathy. Experience is necessary for credibility but gaining the owner's trust is the deal breaker.
Consulting firms do not have time (nor resources) to waste on adapting their approach to each specific case. SMEs are just not financially important enough, taken individually, to justify the effort to develop the market. This is mainly why SMES cannot get access to consulting.
A micro approach
SMEs are fundamental in our industry. They are innovative, employ people, participate to the local life. They need to be supported even more than large companies to gain access to actionable knowledge that will make them more efficient.
Large consulting firms cannot and will not access this market. It is up to food consultants to invent a micro approach to cater for this need and market.
I have created food microconsulting to provide simple, fast, and affordable consulting to food SMEs.
You can read more at:
www.linkedin.com/
or visit www.foodmicroconsulting.com (https://d.docs.live.net/
Contact
Olivier Goudineau
Paryska 17, Flat 17 - Warsaw 03-945 - Poland
+48517091313
***@foodmicroconsulting.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 03, 2017