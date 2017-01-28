Radware Acquires Seculert To Enhance Data Center Security

Seculert Technology to Enable Machine Learning and Automated Threat Analysis

-- Radware, a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions has acquired Seculert, a SaaS cloud-based provider of protection against enterprise network breach and data exfiltration.This acquisition enhances Radware's attack mitigation system with access to heightened machine learning technology and big data analytics tools that allow the company to conduct advanced threat analysis. Leveraging its big data platform, the Seculert acquisition will further augment Radware's solution portfolio through the addition of advanced threat analytics based on behavioural analysis and machine learning using large scale processing."The Seculert acquisition allows Radware to leverage machine learning technology and its data analytics platform in order to expand our core expertise beyond attack analysis to threat analysis, which provides a panoramic view of the data centre's posture," said David Aviv, Radware's Chief Technology Officer. "These capabilities expand Radware's attack mitigation from real-time and near-time to include detection of stealth attack campaigns. The addition of Seculert's cutting-edge technology and strong team support Radware's commitment to bring best-of-breed innovation to our customers and partners.""We are excited about the opportunity to extend the reach and scope of our technology by joining Radware," said Nissim Pariente, Vice President Research and Development and General Manager of Seculert. "We believe that integrating Seculert technology into Radware's product offerings will provide enhanced data centre security and prevention measures."The company expects the acquisition to be immaterial to its 2017 revenues, slightly dilutive to its fully diluted 2017 Non-GAAP EPS, and accretive to its fully diluted 2018 Non-GAAP EPS.