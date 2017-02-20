News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
yStats.com research: Payment method preferences of Europe's online shoppers vary
By synthesizing the latest published market statistics and consumer surveys, the new report provides an insight into the growth of online and mobile payments, recent market trends and consumer behavior.
There is a wide range of consumer preferences to take into consideration. Credit or debit card is the first choice of about half of online shoppers in countries such as the UK, France, and Belgium. However, in Germany and Italy, a high double-digit share of E-Commerce buyers prefers E-Wallet providers such as PayPal over traditional online payments by credit or debit card. Different still, local banking method iDEAL accounts for the largest share of online purchases in the Netherlands, while in Eastern Europe payment on delivery is a much demanded option. Furthermore, yStats.com's research shows that online shoppers' preferences also evolve over time. For example, in Spain debit card outpaced PayPal in the ranking of favorite online payment methods and in Russia more online shoppers now pay by bank card then by cash on delivery.
The mobile payment landscape in Europe is also diverse. On the regional level, only a small one-digit share of all consumer payments was done via mobile devices in 2016, according to data cited in the yStats.com report. Mobile wallet providers like Apple Pay are used by only a one-digit fraction of consumers in countries like Germany, Italy, and the UK. On the other hand, in Sweden local mobile payment solution Swish was known to nearly all Internet users and used by more than half of them, as of mid-2016. Overall, mobile payments were more likely to be used by Internet users in Scandinavian and selected Eastern European countries than in other parts of Europe.
For further information, see: https://www.ystats.com/
Press Contact:
yStats.com GmbH & Co. KG
Behringstrasse 28a, D-22765 Hamburg
Phone: +49 (0)40 - 39 90 68 50
Fax: +49 (0)40 - 39 90 68 51
E-Mail: press@ystats.com
Internet: www.ystats.com
Twitter: www.twitter.com/
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/
Facebook: www.facebook.com/
Contact
yStats.com Press team
***@ystats.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse