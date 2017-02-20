 
News By Tag
* Onlineshopping
* Online Shopping
* Ecommerce
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Hamburg
  Hamburg
  Germany
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
321
January 2017
31302928


yStats.com research: Payment method preferences of Europe's online shoppers vary

By synthesizing the latest published market statistics and consumer surveys, the new report provides an insight into the growth of online and mobile payments, recent market trends and consumer behavior.
 
 
Infographic: Europe Online Payment Methods: SH 2016
Infographic: Europe Online Payment Methods: SH 2016
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Onlineshopping
Online Shopping
Ecommerce

Industry:
Business

Location:
Hamburg - Hamburg - Germany

Subject:
Reports

HAMBURG, Germany - Feb. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Bank transfer, cash on delivery, credit card, debit card, direct debit, E-Wallet and invoice: online shoppers in Europe demand a variety of payment methods from E-Commerce sellers. According to the findings of the yStats.com report, the right mix of payment options might be essential to succeed in the world's second largest region by B2C E-Commerce revenues. A survey cited in the report reveals that more than one-half of online buyers in Germany and close to one quarter in the UK have abandoned online shopping cart because their favorite payment method was not offered.

There is a wide range of consumer preferences to take into consideration. Credit or debit card is the first choice of about half of online shoppers in countries such as the UK, France, and Belgium. However, in Germany and Italy, a high double-digit share of E-Commerce buyers prefers E-Wallet providers such as PayPal over traditional online payments by credit or debit card. Different still, local banking method iDEAL accounts for the largest share of online purchases in the Netherlands, while in Eastern Europe payment on delivery is a much demanded option. Furthermore, yStats.com's research shows that online shoppers' preferences also evolve over time. For example, in Spain debit card outpaced PayPal in the ranking of favorite online payment methods and in Russia more online shoppers now pay by bank card then by cash on delivery.

The mobile payment landscape in Europe is also diverse. On the regional level, only a small one-digit share of all consumer payments was done via mobile devices in 2016, according to data cited in the yStats.com report. Mobile wallet providers like Apple Pay are used by only a one-digit fraction of consumers in countries like Germany, Italy, and the UK. On the other hand, in Sweden local mobile payment solution Swish was known to nearly all Internet users and used by more than half of them, as of mid-2016. Overall, mobile payments were more likely to be used by Internet users in Scandinavian and selected Eastern European countries than in other parts of Europe.

For further information, see: https://www.ystats.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/2017010...

Press Contact:

yStats.com GmbH & Co. KG

Behringstrasse 28a, D-22765 Hamburg

Phone: +49 (0)40 - 39 90 68 50

Fax: +49 (0)40 - 39 90 68 51

E-Mail: press@ystats.com

Internet: www.ystats.com

Twitter: www.twitter.com/ystats

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ystats

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ystats

Contact
yStats.com Press team
***@ystats.com
End
Source:yStats.com
Email:***@ystats.com Email Verified
Tags:Onlineshopping, Online Shopping, Ecommerce
Industry:Business
Location:Hamburg - Hamburg - Germany
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
yStats.com GmbH & Co. KG PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share