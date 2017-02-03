News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Rent a car in Romania. Is a car rental a good option for Romania?
1. Is car rental really a viable option in Romania? Could it be done without, for example, hiring taxis etc. with the overall cost comparable or at least not prohibitive than car rental?
2. If you have to rent a car for reaching to other cities than Bucharest Otopeni Airport, do you have to rent it from Bucharest after arrival for the entire duration when you are in Romania? Or It's better to rent whenever you need, for example, at Sibiu or Cluj?
For the first question the answer is easy, YES, a car rental is a viable option in Romania. I don't recommend you to use the romanian public transportation or taxis.
Romanian cities generally have a very crowded public-transport systems comprised of buses, trams, trolleybuses and, in some cases, maxitaxis.
If you arrive in Bucharest (airport or train station), just be ready to call for a taxi, don't take a taxi from that area, because they will cheat you.
This are the reasons that I recommend you to rent a car instead taxis or public transportation.
Companies that offer car rental services in Romania are offering their clients new cars, maintained and updated revisions, paid insurances, unlimited kilometers, provide permanent technical support and a replacement car in case of malfunction. One of the best companies from Romania, that have car rental services, is Premium Rent.
For the second question the answear depends on you. If you have enough money, you can rent a car from Bucharest and then travel the whole contry with it.
If you don't have enough money or you want to travel with romanian trains or buses from Bucharest to another city, you can rent a car in Romania from one specific city: Sibiu, Cluj etc. Again I recommend you the rent a car in Romania services offered by Premium Rent, you can take cars from: Bucharest, Otopeni, Mures, Sibiu, Bacau.
If you need to rent a car in Romania please visit us at https://www.premiumrent.ro/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 03, 2017