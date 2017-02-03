Spreading Awareness on World Cancer Day

World Cancer Day - Lets Fight Cancer

World Cancer Day is a great collective opportunity for us where we can examine strategies designed for controlling cancer & to identify winning means & methods which can accelerate progress in treatment options for cancer. However, goal of this endeavor is to ensure that the number of people developing cancer drops with successful treatments of existing cases & to present a better quality of life for cancer patients during & after treatment. Promoting cancer awareness is a key aspect which is helpful in managing & preventing most types of cancers. Common measures which need to be addressed for raising cancer awareness include helping populations understand available measures like screening programs, understand risk factors & warning signs, cancer & age & where & how to seek help in case cancers develop. Cancer awareness measures are generally useful instruments at local, regional & national levels for identifying information requirements, monitoring & assessing impact of awareness interventions.

Basic cause of cancer ultimately is the result of uncontrollable growth of abnormal cells which multiply but do not die. While normal cells in the human body follow a set path of growth, multiplication & death which is called apoptosis, cancerous cells break away from this normal process & form into abnormal masses which refuse to die. Cancerous cells fail to experience programmatic death sequence & instead keep on growing & dividing uncontrollably so as to form tumors or abnormal mass of tissue.

Signs & symptoms of cancers are quite varied. Symptoms of cancer usually depend upon the location & spread of cancer & upon the size of tumor. While some cancers appear as lump on testicle or breast, others can be seen or felt through skin. Melanomas are cancers of the skin which are noted by changes in moles or warts on skin. On the other side, some symptoms of cancer are less physically apparent. Like for example, brain tumors can often present early symptoms of cancer since they affect cognitive functions. Whereas pancreatic tumors are too small to cause early symptoms until they start pushing against nearby nerves or interfere with functioning of liver.