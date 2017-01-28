The STEMG announces the release of ASD-STE100 Issue 7. What's new?

Issue 7 of ASD-STE100 (international specification for the preparation of technical documentation) fully replaces all previous issues and revisions.

Issue 7 of ASD-STE100 (international specification for the preparation of technical documentation in a controlled language) is the result of four years of extensive work, six STEMG meetings, and passionate discussions, which led to an extraordinary outcome that is now visible and available to all. We at the STEMG consider this Issue as historic and revolutionary for the importance of its contents. The specification incorporates all the feedback we received in recent years from users, including especially all the valuable suggestions from academic professionals, linguists, writers and translators. We have not changed the STE. Rather, we focused on simplifying and explaining its writing rules, which, in itself is an unprecedented achievement. The writing rules have been reduced from 65 to 53 (some rules have been merged and other redundant ones have been removed). We gave each rule a clear exposition of explanatory texts and added greatly improved examples. We focused on easy and progressive reading by removing all the existing "narrative jumps" (almost all cross-references have now been removed). Such changes will certainly facilitate clearer understanding and ensure the correct use of this controlled language. Moreover, the new layout and the introduction of colors support this clarity. Although the text of the specification is not 100% STE, we standardized the writing style bringing it in line with all the principles of the STE itself. For the dictionary, we added some new words, and deleted others. Also, we reviewed numerous examples that were outdated and no longer in line with technological changes. Where possible, we replaced the aeronautical examples with other more universal ones. In the title of the cover page we changed from "maintenance documentation" to "technical documentation" so as to make it universally applicable, as in fact it already is. Even the new section 7, in which "Warnings, Cautions, and Notes" now reads "Safety Instructions", is also intended for those who write outside the aeronautical field and uses the ANSI and ISO safety standards with other terms such as "danger", "attention", etc. (this was also a request of non-aeronautical users). Notes are now included in the procedural writing section. There are many other improvements in Issue 7 and we are eager to receive feedback from users. We have come a long way since the first version published in 1986. Issue 7 of the specification fully replaces all previous issues and revisions.