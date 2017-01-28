News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The STEMG announces the release of ASD-STE100 Issue 7. What's new?
Issue 7 of ASD-STE100 (international specification for the preparation of technical documentation) fully replaces all previous issues and revisions.
Issue 7 of the specification fully replaces all previous issues and revisions.
The Writing Rules have been reduced from 65 to 53 (some rules have been merged and other redundant ones have been removed). We gave each rule a clear exposition of explanatory texts and added greatly improved examples. We focused on easy and progressive reading by removing all the existing "narrative jumps" (almost all cross-references have now been removed). Such changes will certainly facilitate clearer understanding and ensure the correct use of this controlled language.
Moreover, the new graphic layout and the introduction of colors support this clarity. Although the text of the specification is not 100% STE, we standardized the writing style bringing it in line with all the principles of the STE itself.
For the Dictionary, we added some new words, and deleted others. Also, we reviewed numerous examples that were outdated and no longer in line with technological changes.Where possible, we replaced the aeronautical examples with other more universal ones.
In the sub-title of the cover page we changed from "maintenance documentation"
There are many other improvements in Issue 7 and we are eager to receive feedback from users. We have come a long way since the first version published in 1986..."
********
Issue 7 of the specification fully replaces all previous issues and revisions.
You can request your free copy of Issue 7 and read more about Simplified Technical English on the official ASD-STE100 website http://www.asd-
#SimplifiedTechnicalEnglish
Contact
STEMG
Simplified Technical English Maintenance Group
***@asd-ste100.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse