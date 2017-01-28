 
HYDERABAD, India - Feb. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Looking for a job change in India?, with the help of recruitment agency in Hyderabad you can find your dream job. It is you to keep up to date with the latest technologies and contact Placement consultants in Hyderabad. After the completion of your Graduation or post-graduation, it is difficult to find a right job which suits your qualification in right time.

         We are Screatives "Best job Consultancy in Hyderabad" India. We help you to find a right job opportunity which suits your resume. We have large database of Employers. We are dealing in Both IT and Non IT sector. We have a top most recruitment team who help you to get your dream job easy, with ten years of experience in the industry we have been successfully placed thousands of candidates.

         We offer our services to both fresher who is looking to join in an Industry and Experienced who is looking for a job change. We are top "placement consultants in Hyderabad". Our expert team looks in to your resume and suggests best job which suits you.  Our services are satisfied by many candidates who are earning good income and enjoying their job. Our team thoroughly follows your profile and give updates till you were placed in your job.

         We not only limited to It sector but also we provide our services in Non it sector too. We have a great team of recruiters who have minimum five years of experience in recruiting. Our team thoroughly looks in to you resume and categorize based on your skills and schedule a interview date for you. We are best "IT Staffing and Consulting services" provider In Hyderabad.

About the Company

Screatives is a Domestic IT consultancy dedicated to help enterprises achieve profitable growth through eminent IT staffing & top notch IT Solutions. S Creative Software Services Pvt. Ltd. Offers a wide range of services in IT Industry throughout the Globe. At S creatives, we put customers at the center of everything we do, and do everything we can to meet the needs of each one. Our consultants deliver value according to each customer's requirement in HR, IT services and budget by combining insight, innovation and talent of our domestic workforce. We do this through passion for delivery which equals our passion for technology.

For the further details visit us at http://www.screativesoft.com

Address

Building No.9, (Orion Towers), Unit-5A, Mindspace, Cyberabad, Madhapur, Hyderabad-81, Hyderabad, Telangana 500081, Phone: 040 4012 8371
