Bardahl C60 Fullerene still way ahead of the rest
Top oils provide the correct oil for engines, gearboxes and differentials based upon model, usage and climate.
In cars for both the road and race track, the oils reduce wear and friction in the engine. This increases sustainability and reduces costs for the motorist or racer.
The specialist 4 stroke motorcycle oils feature Bardahl's clutch performance technology. This gives maxiumum protection to the gearbox and clutch for the whole period between service intervals. The optimal transefer of torque transmission gives improved acceleration and smoothness. By allowing proper adhesion between the plates the torque can be transsmitted from the engine to the gearbox without sklippage. The oils meet the JASO (Japanese Automobile Standards Organization)
We continue to advise and supply products to a variety of industries including railways and production. In the past year we have provided products to our customers which have been produced to order by the Bardahl factory.
To explore the services and products avialable visit www.top-oils.co.uk.
