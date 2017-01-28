News By Tag
Calgary 24/7 Property Monitoring with Free Home Security System
The company provides modern surveillance equipment for homes and properties for free to eligible customers. All the details as well as eligibility criteria are available at homesecurity-
System activation is free of charge. The staff can also ensure the connection with monitoring centers for continuous protection of the given property. The alarm connects to local authorities and emergency response services such as the police and fire departments.
The equipment is made to be tamper resistant and withstand Calgary winter weather. The backup battery keeps the alarm system functional in case of a power outage due to inclement weather. Being wireless, it is also protected from wire malfunction and burglars disabling the system by cutting the wires. This represents the latest technology available to consumers, with much more reliable results than wired security systems. In order to benefit from complete coverage, residents are also advised to opt for different sensors – for fire and smoke for example, in addition to the standard motion sensors that detect intruders.
Users will enjoy added benefits such as the possibility to arm and disarm the system from afar, using the keychain remote. Canadian homeowners can take advantage of a free risk assessment consultation to determine their security goals. Once the alarm system is in place, it can deter burglars and thus better protect the property owners and subsequently help them attain greater peace of mind. In case of an emergency, the appropriate response service is promptly dispatched. Other benefits include lowering home insurance premiums by up to 20%.
About the company
HomeSecurity-
To check eligibility criteria and view recommendations, please go to http://homesecurity-
Contact
John Mayer
Home Security Calgary
Info@homesecurity-
http://homesecurity-
Calgary
Alberta
Canada
End
