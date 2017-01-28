Global Dental Equipment Market (2016-2021)-Research Nester

Research Nester has recently announced new market demand assessment research titled "Global Dental Equipment Market –Demand, Opportunity, Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2016 – 2023

Contact

research nester

***@researchnester.com research nester

End

-- The dental equipment market situation and anticipating the future trends, the research provides a concrete platform for the existing and new players looking to enter into the market. The study provides information about market scenario of forecast period by analyzing the current situation.Dental Equipment systems are the devices being used for oral care, detection and treatment of dentistry related diseases. In 2014, global dental equipment market touched USD 5,416.8 Million and further anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2016-2021.Growth Drivers and ChallengesUp-surged demand for cosmetic dentistry, rising aging population, burgeoned dental tourism, bad eating habits etc. are few of the factors that would drive the global dental equipment market in near future.However, missing or limited medical insurance in developing countries, costly medical procedures, high equipment cost and lack of awareness would dampen the global dental equipment market in the near future.Market SegmentationThe global market of dental equipment can be segmented into categories such as:By ProductsDental Radiology EquipmentDental LasersSystems and PartsLaboratory MachinesHygiene Maintenance devicesOther EquipmentBy RegionNorth AmericaLatin AmericaWestern EuropeEastern EuropeAsia-PacificROWMarket size and forecastIn 2014, North America dental equipment market tallied USD 2.9 Billion and is further projected to expand at a CAGR of 7% during 2015-2021.Furthermore, Europe dental equipment market was valued at USD 1.8 Billion in 2015 and is anticipated to reach USD 2.5 Billion during 2015-2021, registering a CAGR of 7%. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific dental equipment market has been estimated at USD 2.15 Billion in 2015 and is expected to grow USD 3.8 Billion by 2021.Scope and ContextOverview of the Parent MarketAnalyst ViewMarket Size and GrowthNorth America (U.S., Canada)Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Latin America)Western and Eastern Europe (Germany, Italy, Spain, France, U.K, Benelux, Hungary, Rest Of Western Europe, Russia Poland, Rest of Eastern Europe)Asia-Pacific (China, India, Singapore, Japan, Australia & New Zealand & Rest of Asia)Rest of WorldTo know more about this research, kindly visit:For Table of Content & Free Sample Report Contact:Ajay DanielEmail: ajay.daniel@researchnester.comU.S. +1 646 586 9123U.K. +44 203 608 5919