Global Dental Equipment Market (2016-2021)-Research Nester
Research Nester has recently announced new market demand assessment research titled "Global Dental Equipment Market –Demand, Opportunity, Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2016 – 2023
Dental Equipment systems are the devices being used for oral care, detection and treatment of dentistry related diseases. In 2014, global dental equipment market touched USD 5,416.8 Million and further anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2016-2021.
Growth Drivers and Challenges
Up-surged demand for cosmetic dentistry, rising aging population, burgeoned dental tourism, bad eating habits etc. are few of the factors that would drive the global dental equipment market in near future.
However, missing or limited medical insurance in developing countries, costly medical procedures, high equipment cost and lack of awareness would dampen the global dental equipment market in the near future.
Market Segmentation
The global market of dental equipment can be segmented into categories such as:
By Products
Dental Radiology Equipment
Dental Lasers
Systems and Parts
Laboratory Machines
Hygiene Maintenance devices
Other Equipment
By Region
North America
Latin America
Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Asia-Pacific
ROW
Market size and forecast
In 2014, North America dental equipment market tallied USD 2.9 Billion and is further projected to expand at a CAGR of 7% during 2015-2021.
Furthermore, Europe dental equipment market was valued at USD 1.8 Billion in 2015 and is anticipated to reach USD 2.5 Billion during 2015-2021, registering a CAGR of 7%. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific dental equipment market has been estimated at USD 2.15 Billion in 2015 and is expected to grow USD 3.8 Billion by 2021.
Scope and Context
Overview of the Parent Market
Analyst View
Market Size and Growth
North America (U.S., Canada)
Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Latin America)
Western and Eastern Europe (Germany, Italy, Spain, France, U.K, Benelux, Hungary, Rest Of Western Europe, Russia Poland, Rest of Eastern Europe)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Singapore, Japan, Australia & New Zealand & Rest of Asia)
Rest of World
