Global Dental Equipment Market (2016-2021)-Research Nester

Research Nester has recently announced new market demand assessment research titled "Global Dental Equipment Market –Demand, Opportunity, Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2016 – 2023
 
 
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Feb. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- The dental equipment market situation and anticipating the future trends, the research provides a concrete platform for the existing and new players looking to enter into the market. The study provides information about market scenario of forecast period by analyzing the current situation.

Dental Equipment systems are the devices being used for oral care, detection and treatment of dentistry related diseases. In 2014, global dental equipment market touched USD 5,416.8 Million and further anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2016-2021.

Growth Drivers and Challenges

Up-surged demand for cosmetic dentistry, rising aging population, burgeoned dental tourism, bad eating habits etc. are few of the factors that would drive the global dental equipment market in near future.

However, missing or limited medical insurance in developing countries, costly medical procedures, high equipment cost and lack of awareness would dampen the global dental equipment market in the near future.

Market Segmentation

The global market of dental equipment can be segmented into categories such as:

By Products

Dental Radiology Equipment

Dental Lasers

Systems and Parts

Laboratory Machines

Hygiene Maintenance devices

Other Equipment

By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia-Pacific

ROW

Market size and forecast

In 2014, North America dental equipment market tallied USD 2.9 Billion and is further projected to expand at a CAGR of 7% during 2015-2021.

Furthermore, Europe dental equipment market was valued at USD 1.8 Billion in 2015 and is anticipated to reach USD 2.5 Billion during 2015-2021, registering a CAGR of 7%. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific dental equipment market has been estimated at USD 2.15 Billion in 2015 and is expected to grow USD 3.8 Billion by 2021.

Scope and Context

Overview of the Parent Market

Analyst View

Market Size and Growth

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

Western and Eastern Europe (Germany, Italy, Spain, France, U.K, Benelux, Hungary, Rest Of Western Europe, Russia Poland, Rest of Eastern Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Singapore, Japan, Australia & New Zealand & Rest of Asia)

Rest of World

To know more about this research, kindly visit:

http://www.researchnester.com/reports/dental-equipment-ma...

For Table of Content & Free Sample Report Contact:

Ajay Daniel

Email: ajay.daniel@researchnester.com

U.S. +1 646 586 9123

U.K. +44 203 608 5919

research nester
***@researchnester.com
End
