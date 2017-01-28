News By Tag
SingStrong New York International A Cappella Festival to be Held at Adelphi University
Three day a cappella music festival raises money to fight Alzheimer's
The all-vocal event consists of five concerts and two days of classes and coachings, all featuring nothing but the human voice. Event profits support charity, with a silent auction to benefit the fight against Alzheimer's, and other proceeds supporting music programs with a special focus on singing and a cappella music.
SingStrong kicks off on Friday, February 10 at 7:00 p.m. with "ACA-IDOL," an a cappella competition for semi-professional and collegiate groups in the style of X-Factor, America's Got Talent and American Idol. Celebrity judges give live feedback on the performers' 10-minute sets, while audience members vote for their favorites from their cell phones. First prize is $1,000.
The SingStrong matinee concert on Saturday, February 11 at 2:00 p.m. features a high school competition with awards for performance and arranging and composition, as judged by respected a cappella educators. Single Singers, an open group that anyone can join, will also perform.
Saturday night features two SingStrong main event concerts, each with its own lineup of professional a cappella groups. The 7:00 p.m. concert includes Denmark's Postyr, New York's Blue Jupiter with Diana Preisler and Connecticut's Connect. The 9:30 p.m. concert includes Stiletta, Fii, Zulal and Backtrack. A silent auction to benefit the fight against Alzheimer's will take place between the Saturday night concerts.
SingStrong's Sunday matinee concert at 2:00 p.m. features more new professional a cappella groups as well as encore performances from Saturday evening, including Greater Nassau Chorus, Postyr, Connect, Zulal, Fii, Backtrack and more!
Throughout Saturday and Sunday, SingStrong will present two days of classes on such topics as stage presence, forming and directing an a cappella group, beatboxing, vocal health, and musical arranging. From beginners to pros, these classes are designed to help anyone interested in a cappella take their skills to the next level. Participating a cappella groups will also enjoy free private coaching with their weekend passes.
Tickets range from $20 to $35 and weekend passes are available for as low as $75. Discounts are available for students, seniors and groups of 10 or more.
AUPAC is one of Long Island's premier cultural arts venues for entertainment of all kinds. Information is available at the Lucia and Steven N. Fischer Box Office at 516.877.4000 or boxoffice@adelphi.edu. Regular box office hours are Tuesday through Friday from 1:00-6:00 p.m. The box office is also open two hours before most scheduled performances.
