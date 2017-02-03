 
Leading Retail Analytics Firm Intelligence Node Secures Three New Premium Retail Customers

 
 
NEW YORK - Feb. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Retail analytics and pricing intelligence leader Intelligence Node is announcing the recent acquisition of three new global customers. The company, renowned for providing extensive retail insights to enable its customers to spot purchasing patterns ahead of their competitors, specializes in tracking big data for the North and South American, South and South East Asian, and European retail markets. The new wins include the UK's MADE.com, Brazil's Mobly, and India's Tata CLiQ, the tech leader confirmed today.

All three retailers will utilize Intelligence Node's retail analytics platform Incompetitor™, a retail analytics SaaS product that offers customers a competitive edge with real-time insights into pricing, promotion and catalog strategies. "With online shopping quickly out-pacing brick and mortar sales, e-retailers can no longer afford not to have the competitive advantage of real-time analytics," says Intelligence Node CEO Sanjeev Sularia. "We're delighted to help these distinguished retailers further improve their competitor intelligence, make smarter pricing decisions, and grow their businesses."

London's MADE.com designs and retails homewares and furniture both online and across a network of experiential showrooms in Europe. It's teaming with Intelligence Node to get the edge it needs, both in terms of pricing efficiency and catalog strength, in the private label home decor category. It will be using Incompetitor™ for competitor benchmarking, gaining valuable visibility into the composition of private label home decor catalogs and understanding attribute classifications and standardizations. It also plans to exploit Intelligence Node's data to understand key trending categories and products in order to plan more effective and time-sensitive promotions.

Brazilian e-commerce platform Mobly, a successful online retailer of home furnishings, garden and leisure equipment and electrical items, is choosing Intelligence Node's Incompetitor™ for its exact match and multilingual capabilities. Incompetitor™ will be utilized for competitor benchmarking to analyze competitor price movements, and leveraging Intelligence Node's strength in exact price matching, which it delivers with 100% accuracy.  This is especially important today with product prices being refreshed multiple times daily in the cut-throat e-commerce ecosystem. Intelligence Node has the capability to refresh product prices at 10-second intervals. Incompetitor's™ multilingual capability allows Mobly's and its Brazilian competitors' catalogs in Portuguese to be translated and standardized into other languages, including English.

Completing the set of substantive new wins is Indian e-commerce leader Tata CLiQ, which sells apparel, footwear, electronics, watches and accessories. A brand of Tata Unistore, part of global industrial giant Tata Group, CLiQ first used Intelligence Node's Incompetitor's™ gap analysis to onboard international brands and also for competitor mapping and benchmarking, using the platform to track competitor catalog and pricing and thereby to price optimally. This functionality is being extended to its electronics and home decor range for exact price match.

Intelligence Node is a proven innovator in retail analytics technology, with a growing dataset of over 1 billion unique products across 130,000+ brands in 1,100+ categories tracked every single day; making it the largest product database in the world and one of the most exhaustive and dynamic retail database available.

Customers like MADE.com, Mobly, Tata CLiQ, and the other Fortune 500 firms that use Intelligence Node's products value its seamless integration with internal systems that the SaaS products provide, accessible from anywhere, anytime, while its easy-to-use user interface promotes instant productivity across varied personas from merchandisers to analysts.

About Intelligence Node
Intelligence Node is a hyper-growth Retail Analytics company. Its products help brands and retailers optimize their pricing and merchandising operations using real-time data. By tracking over 1 billion unique products across 130,000+ brands over 1,100+ categories (now the world's largest product database), Intelligence Node delivers actionable insights. Its proprietary combination of big data, retail analytics technology, and know-how, help brands and retailers make better pricing and merchandising decisions daily. For more information, please visit www.intelligencenode.com , and on Twitter @bigdataNODE

Intelligence Node
