News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Leading Retail Analytics Firm Intelligence Node Secures Three New Premium Retail Customers
All three retailers will utilize Intelligence Node's retail analytics platform Incompetitor™
London's MADE.com designs and retails homewares and furniture both online and across a network of experiential showrooms in Europe. It's teaming with Intelligence Node to get the edge it needs, both in terms of pricing efficiency and catalog strength, in the private label home decor category. It will be using Incompetitor™
Brazilian e-commerce platform Mobly, a successful online retailer of home furnishings, garden and leisure equipment and electrical items, is choosing Intelligence Node's Incompetitor™
Completing the set of substantive new wins is Indian e-commerce leader Tata CLiQ, which sells apparel, footwear, electronics, watches and accessories. A brand of Tata Unistore, part of global industrial giant Tata Group, CLiQ first used Intelligence Node's Incompetitor's™
Intelligence Node is a proven innovator in retail analytics technology, with a growing dataset of over 1 billion unique products across 130,000+ brands in 1,100+ categories tracked every single day; making it the largest product database in the world and one of the most exhaustive and dynamic retail database available.
Customers like MADE.com, Mobly, Tata CLiQ, and the other Fortune 500 firms that use Intelligence Node's products value its seamless integration with internal systems that the SaaS products provide, accessible from anywhere, anytime, while its easy-to-use user interface promotes instant productivity across varied personas from merchandisers to analysts.
About Intelligence Node
Intelligence Node is a hyper-growth Retail Analytics company. Its products help brands and retailers optimize their pricing and merchandising operations using real-time data. By tracking over 1 billion unique products across 130,000+ brands over 1,100+ categories (now the world's largest product database), Intelligence Node delivers actionable insights. Its proprietary combination of big data, retail analytics technology, and know-how, help brands and retailers make better pricing and merchandising decisions daily. For more information, please visit www.intelligencenode.com , and on Twitter @bigdataNODE
Contact
Intelligence Node
***@intelligencenode.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 03, 2017