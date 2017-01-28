 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
321
January 2017
31302928


UNCF Empower Me Tour Kicks Off in Atlanta Feb. 3, Offering On-site Job Opportunities and Career Prep for College Students

Free college-readiness event, presented by Target, inspires HBCU youth to excel in academic, financial and personal responsibility
 
1 2 3 4 5
UNCF Empower Me Tour
UNCF Empower Me Tour
ATLANTA - Feb. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- The UNCF Empower Me Tour (EMT), a free, traveling college-and-career-readiness roadshow presented by Target, kicks off its spring 2017 tour in Atlanta on Feb. 3 from 10:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis. The tour was created eight years ago by founding sponsor Wells Fargo to inspire students to take control of their futures by pursuing a four-year college degree and graduating with an education that prepares them for personal responsibility and careers in the 21st century.

"We are honored to support UNCF in providing a pathway to opportunities for deserving students, as we collectively assist students in earning degrees and launching meaningful careers," said Laysha Ward, executive vice president and chief external engagement
officer at Target. "The Empower Me Tour has the potential to transform the lives of students by equipping them with the skills needed to become leaders in college and beyond."

The kick-off stop in Atlanta will welcome students from UNCF-supported historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) including Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, Interdenominational Theological Center and Spelman College. The EMT is free and is open to non-HBCU students in the area as well. Additional spring 2017 tour stops include UNCF-supported HBCUs Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, February 16 and Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee on Friday, March 24.

"A college degree is essential to landing a job in today's global economy, and we are excited to have the opportunity to offer interviews for internships and jobs on-site to students attending our upcoming Empower Me Tour stops," said Dr. Michael Lomax, UNCF president and CEO. "Thanks to consistent support from our sponsors and partners in this work, UNCF is able to expand our mission by bringing career-readiness programs directly to HBCU students."

"Wells Fargo is thrilled to collaborate with UNCF and bring the Empower Me Tour to Atlanta for students to gain important interview training and job opportunities upon graduation," said Wells Fargo's Director of Strategic Partnerships Gigi Dixon. "We know that education is one of the most important investments we can make in our country, and it is one of our passions to ensure students have access to higher education. This tour makes the dream of higher education a reality for many young people in America by equipping students and parents with the information, tools and resources they need."

College students attending one of the three tour stops will receive expert tips on resume writing and job interviews, in addition to financial and personal branding advice. They will also have the opportunity to interview on-site with select companies for internships or first-year job placements. View a complete schedule at empowermetour.org.

The UNCF EMT, which is also sponsored by FedEx, Procter & Gamble Co. and Delta Air Lines, will target high school students this fall, equipping them for the rigors of college and offering on-site scholarships and college admissions. During the fall 2016 tour, 280 scholarships were awarded totaling close to $4 million. The fall tour stops will be announced in late spring 2017.

For more information on the Empower Me Tour and to register for free, visit www.EmpowerMeTour.org. Follow the conversation on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook: @UNCF #EmpowerMeTour

End
Source:UNCF
Email:***@larchecommunications.com
Tags:UNCF HBCU EMT Target Wells Fargo
Industry:Education, Finance, Free
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Larche' Communications LLC PRs



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share