UNCF Empower Me Tour Kicks Off in Atlanta Feb. 3, Offering On-site Job Opportunities and Career Prep for College Students
Free college-readiness event, presented by Target, inspires HBCU youth to excel in academic, financial and personal responsibility
"We are honored to support UNCF in providing a pathway to opportunities for deserving students, as we collectively assist students in earning degrees and launching meaningful careers," said Laysha Ward, executive vice president and chief external engagement
officer at Target. "The Empower Me Tour has the potential to transform the lives of students by equipping them with the skills needed to become leaders in college and beyond."
The kick-off stop in Atlanta will welcome students from UNCF-supported historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) including Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, Interdenominational Theological Center and Spelman College. The EMT is free and is open to non-HBCU students in the area as well. Additional spring 2017 tour stops include UNCF-supported HBCUs Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, February 16 and Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee on Friday, March 24.
"A college degree is essential to landing a job in today's global economy, and we are excited to have the opportunity to offer interviews for internships and jobs on-site to students attending our upcoming Empower Me Tour stops," said Dr. Michael Lomax, UNCF president and CEO. "Thanks to consistent support from our sponsors and partners in this work, UNCF is able to expand our mission by bringing career-readiness programs directly to HBCU students."
"Wells Fargo is thrilled to collaborate with UNCF and bring the Empower Me Tour to Atlanta for students to gain important interview training and job opportunities upon graduation,"
College students attending one of the three tour stops will receive expert tips on resume writing and job interviews, in addition to financial and personal branding advice. They will also have the opportunity to interview on-site with select companies for internships or first-year job placements. View a complete schedule at empowermetour.org.
The UNCF EMT, which is also sponsored by FedEx, Procter & Gamble Co. and Delta Air Lines, will target high school students this fall, equipping them for the rigors of college and offering on-site scholarships and college admissions. During the fall 2016 tour, 280 scholarships were awarded totaling close to $4 million. The fall tour stops will be announced in late spring 2017.
For more information on the Empower Me Tour and to register for free, visit www.EmpowerMeTour.org. Follow the conversation on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook: @UNCF #EmpowerMeTour
