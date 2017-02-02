ChiroTouch to Attend the Northwestern Health Sciences University Homecoming in Bloomington, MN

Media Contact

Ryan Stenberg

858.966.9047

***@chirotouch.com Ryan Stenberg858.966.9047

End

-- ChiroTouch9265 Sky Park CourtSuite 200San Diego, CA 92123Phone: 858.966.9047ChiroTouch to Attend the Northwestern Health Sciences University Homecoming in Bloomington, MNSan Diego, CA—February 2, 2017—ChiroTouch™, the nation's leader in chiropractic software, is pleased to announce it will be attending the Northwestern Health Sciences University Homecoming in Bloomington, MN, on February 3, 2017."It's exciting for ChiroTouch to be on various campuses and see the future of chiropractic firsthand," said Robert Moberg, CEO of ChiroTouch. "We're honored to be invited to this homecoming event and share our advanced total practice management software with all of the attendees."From Northwestern Health Science University's website: " Founded in 1941 as Northwestern College of Chiropractic, Northwestern Health Sciences University has grown in size and influence in the practice of natural health care in Minnesota and beyond. Northwestern was founded by Dr. John B. Wolfe, a civil engineer turned doctor of chiropractic, who started the college with the help of one colleague and three students.Northwestern now offers diverse academic programs, fosters clinical research, promotes individualized instruction, provides faculty development, and establishes standards for clinical competence.From the original three students to more than 900, from one clinical training opportunity to a network of more than 100, Northwestern has grown in size, scope, and influence. But it still holds to its founder's vision: a high-quality, science-based education that prepares practitioners for the ever-growing field of natural health care."ChiroTouch offers two ONC certified EHR chiropractic software systems, one cloud-based and one on premise. Both systems are designed from the ground up to maximize efficiencies for virtually every process, including patient self check-in, scheduling, SOAP notes, billing, interoffice communication, and more. ChiroTouch has developed its HIPAA-compliant systems to drastically reduce the time it takes to perform tasks that chiropractors are already doing, thus giving chiropractors more time to see more patients—resulting in increased referrals, improved efficiencies, and a direct, measurable impact on practice profitability.In addition to attending various association conventions, and in the effort to support the chiropractic community, ChiroTouch teams up with state associations to give practices the opportunity to discover the power of the world's leading total practice management software while contributing to their own association. For each practice that signs up for a free, no-obligation demonstration of the ChiroTouch software system, ChiroTouch donates funds to the association. Additionally, for those association members that sign up with ChiroTouch after participating in the demo, ChiroTouch picks up all, or a majority, of the state association fees on behalf of the doctor.To learn more about ChiroTouch's state association programs, please visit www.chirotouch.com.About ChiroTouchChiroTouch® is the premier provider of certified 2014 Edition Complete EHR chiropractic software technology solutions including ChiroTouch® Complete Practice Software and SmartCloud Chiropractic EHR Software. With industry-leading support, training, and compliance expertise, we partner with practices of every type to help them easily automate operations, improve patient care, and increase profitability. Visit www.chirotouch.com.