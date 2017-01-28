News By Tag
Li Zheng will be on Thursdays, 3:30 to 4pm on 900am The Talk of The Palm Beaches
Dr. Zheng, licenced acupuncturist and herbalist will be on Thursdays, 3:30 to 4pm on 900am The Talk of The Palm Beaches. Dr. Zheng will discuss how we can use natural ways to prevent the inflammation, cancer, allergies and autoimmune diseases.
There are many kinds of hormones helping keep the inflammation in a normal range, so the inflammation will not last too long leading to the tissue damage. For instance estrogen has to be balanced with progesterone or testosterone in order to keep the balanced immune function. There are many kinds of chemicals to influence the estrogen level, the chemical mimic the effect of bad estrogen and stimulate the abnormal tissue growth. That is one of the reasons more and more men developed prostate cancer in their forties and one out of 4 women developed breast cancer. Organic furniture helps us avoid those bad chemicals. If you stay home for such a long time, those chemicals can have profound effect on your estrogen level. Having organic furniture will help women and men have balanced hormones to prevent the cancer growth.
Acupuncture can help us produce more relaxing hormones such as endorphin, serotonin and progesterone. Acupuncture can also strengthen our digestive system, so we can absorb the vitamins and minerals much better. Acupuncture can help us reduce the stress and anxiety, which help our immune function in a good condition. Acupuncture can balance the muscles and tendons, improve the energy flow, reduce the swelling of the joint and accelerate the repairing of the tissues.
