 
News By Tag
* Acupuncture Delray
* Boca Raton Acupuncturist
* Acupuncture Boca Raton
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Boca Raton
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
321
January 2017
31302928


Li Zheng will be on Thursdays, 3:30 to 4pm on 900am The Talk of The Palm Beaches

Dr. Zheng, licenced acupuncturist and herbalist will be on Thursdays, 3:30 to 4pm on 900am The Talk of The Palm Beaches. Dr. Zheng will discuss how we can use natural ways to prevent the inflammation, cancer, allergies and autoimmune diseases.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Acupuncture Delray
* Boca Raton Acupuncturist
* Acupuncture Boca Raton

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* Boca Raton - Florida - US

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Feb. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Dr. Li Zheng will explain why inflammation cannot be too long and too strong. Chronic inflammation can lead to tissue damage. Chronic inflammation can be linked with cancer, allergies, autoimmune function and other kinds of disease.  Chronic inflammation can change the gene expression and turn on the bad gene.  In order to prevent the inflammation, we need to eat organic fruit and vegetables, so our body can absorb the vital nutrients and have balanced immune function and nervous system. When our nervous system is balanced, you stay calm and happy, you can sleep better. You will have balanced hormones to cope with the stress. The balanced nervous system can promote the balanced immune function. So the inflammation will not become chronic. Also the vital nutrients can help the body to repair the wear and tear of the tissue.

There are many kinds of hormones helping keep the inflammation in a normal range, so the inflammation will not last too long leading to the tissue damage. For instance estrogen has to be balanced with progesterone or testosterone in order to keep the balanced immune function. There are many kinds of chemicals to influence the estrogen level, the chemical mimic the effect of bad estrogen and stimulate the abnormal tissue growth. That is one of the reasons more and more men developed prostate cancer in their forties and one out of 4 women developed breast cancer. Organic furniture helps us avoid those bad chemicals. If you stay home for such a long time, those chemicals can have profound effect on your estrogen level. Having organic furniture will help women and men have balanced hormones to prevent the cancer growth.

Acupuncture can help us produce more relaxing hormones such as endorphin, serotonin and progesterone. Acupuncture can also strengthen our digestive system, so we can absorb the vitamins and minerals much better. Acupuncture can help us reduce the stress and anxiety, which help our immune function in a good condition.  Acupuncture can balance the muscles and tendons, improve the energy flow, reduce the swelling of the joint and accelerate the repairing of the tissues.

Sound Clip: https://soundcloud.com/user-680252394/dr-li-zheng

Media Contact
Dr Li Zheng
6178171910
***@bostonchineseacupuncture.com
End
Source:Boca Raton Acpunture Clinic
Email:***@bostonchineseacupuncture.com Email Verified
Tags:Acupuncture Delray, Boca Raton Acupuncturist, Acupuncture Boca Raton
Industry:Health
Location:Boca Raton - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Boca Raton Acupuncture News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share