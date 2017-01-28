Li Zheng will be on Thursdays, 3:30 to 4pm on 900am The Talk of The Palm Beaches

Dr. Zheng, licenced acupuncturist and herbalist will be on Thursdays, 3:30 to 4pm on 900am The Talk of The Palm Beaches. Dr. Zheng will discuss how we can use natural ways to prevent the inflammation, cancer, allergies and autoimmune diseases.