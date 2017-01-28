News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Hybrid Global – The Perfect Hip Hop Album You Must Head For
Are you a hip hop lover – looking for some amazing tracks performed by some versatile artists? Then search for Hybrid Global's official SoundCloud profile.
Roni Raxx is an American Rapper right from Virginia, signed Hybrid Global in the year 2015. Rax is well-known for the release of the mixtape – "No Way Out", and Rax is currently working for a brand new project yet to release this 2017.
Now let's talk about – Polo Meezy. Polo is a also an American rapper, already worked with renowned artists alike Roni Raxx. Known for - "Fresh Fly High Vol 1 & 2", currently is working for "Polo La Familia" which is also going to release this 2017.
Last but not the least is Thrash Gatsby – signed Hybrid Global recently has already dropped some tremendous tracks on the same. "Weight of the World", "Cracked the seal" are some his latest upload on Hybrid Global official SoundCloud profile.
Now what to say about the tracks stuffed in Hybrid Global. Each of the tracks from Hybrid Global, stand out from the other, for its catchy lyrics, amazing melody, awesome beats and most importantly the vocals of different artists. Some of the must to mention tracks of Hybrid Global are – Roni Raxx's "Chasin Bread", Meezy's "ThatAin't the Wave", Meezy's "The Life", Roni Raxx's "How We Get It", and many more. So if you are a hip hop lover, then you must visit Hybrid Global's official SoundCloud profile. You can even visit to Hybrid Global's official website.
To listen the music, Please click the following link: https://soundcloud.com/
Media Contact
smaith.collins@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse