First-Rate Accommodation in an Excellent Location Only at Bayfront Hotel Cebu

Holidaymakers looking for a less expensive hotel in Cebu City will now find it easy to snag valuable deals for their vacation. For travelers who wish to enjoy a rewarding stay at great value for money, Bayfront Hotel Cebu is the place to be.
 
 
CEBU CITY, Philippines - Feb. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Holidaymakers looking for a less expensive hotel in Cebu City, Philippines will now find it easy to snag valuable deals for their vacation. For travelers who wish to enjoy a rewarding stay at great value for money, Bayfront Hotel Cebu is the place to be.

By booking direct online (https://www.bayfronthotelcebu.com/promos/), you can get50% room discount, a set of indulgent perks, and a premier location at the metropolis.

Details of the Deals

Below is a summary of the returning guest promos

Promo Name: Loyalty Guest Promo - Save 50% Off!

Booking Period: Until March 31, 2017

Stay Period: Until June 30, 2017

Inclusions:

- Free Wi-Fi access

- Use of gym facilities

- Free parking

- Coffee, tea, and bottled water

Policies:

- Children 12 years old and below can stay in accommodation for free.

- Cancellations and no-shows will be charged the full amount of the reservation.

- Check-in time in this hotel in Cebu is 2 pm.

How to Book Direct Online

Secure an accommodation in this hotel in Cebu City near airport by visiting http://www.bayfronthotelcebu.com/. Here, you have to indicate your travel dates on the calendar widget and click on the "Check availability and prices" button to launch the booking engine powered by DirectWithHotels. All transactions are secured by Trustwave and DigiCert. Promo details may change, but bookings made prior to any adjustments will still be honored.

About the Hotel

Experience a pleasurable stay at Bayfront Hotel with these conveniences:

- Spacious, elegant Cebu accommodation that comes in Standard, Superior, Suite, and Barkada Room configurations

- In-room amenities that include wired and Wi-Fi Internet, hot and cold shower, executive writing desk and chair, and mini-bar

- All-day dining restaurant, gym, ballroom and meeting rooms, transportation services, and a 7-Eleven Convenience Store — all of which are not available in other budget hotels in Cebu City

- An address set in the heart of the metropolis close to the seaport and airport, and walking distance to SM City Cebu

This hotel in Cebu City (https://www.bayfronthotelcebu.com/promos/) is also less than a 5-minute drive from Parkmall, Cebu International Port, and Cebu International Convention Center.

***

AboutDirectWithHotels

DirectWithHotels is in the business of making selling online simple and more profitable for hotels. Since 2005, we've helped over 1000 Hotel Partners (and counting) in 50 countries worldwide increase their direct bookings online. We attract visitors and drive traffic direct to their hotel websites with tactical online marketing, convert these visitors into bookers with a top-performing booking engine, and manage increasing reservations with an easy-to-use web interface. All this at a fixed, performance-based fee of just 10% for every direct booking. To know more about us, visit https://plus.google.com/105986890039071165998/.
