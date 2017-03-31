News By Tag
First-Rate Accommodation in an Excellent Location Only at Bayfront Hotel Cebu
Holidaymakers looking for a less expensive hotel in Cebu City will now find it easy to snag valuable deals for their vacation. For travelers who wish to enjoy a rewarding stay at great value for money, Bayfront Hotel Cebu is the place to be.
By booking direct online (https://www.bayfronthotelcebu.com/
Details of the Deals
Below is a summary of the returning guest promos
Promo Name: Loyalty Guest Promo - Save 50% Off!
Booking Period: Until March 31, 2017
Stay Period: Until June 30, 2017
Inclusions:
- Free Wi-Fi access
- Use of gym facilities
- Free parking
- Coffee, tea, and bottled water
Policies:
- Children 12 years old and below can stay in accommodation for free.
- Cancellations and no-shows will be charged the full amount of the reservation.
- Check-in time in this hotel in Cebu is 2 pm.
How to Book Direct Online
Secure an accommodation in this hotel in Cebu City near airport by visiting http://www.bayfronthotelcebu.com/
About the Hotel
Experience a pleasurable stay at Bayfront Hotel with these conveniences:
- Spacious, elegant Cebu accommodation that comes in Standard, Superior, Suite, and Barkada Room configurations
- In-room amenities that include wired and Wi-Fi Internet, hot and cold shower, executive writing desk and chair, and mini-bar
- All-day dining restaurant, gym, ballroom and meeting rooms, transportation services, and a 7-Eleven Convenience Store — all of which are not available in other budget hotels in Cebu City
- An address set in the heart of the metropolis close to the seaport and airport, and walking distance to SM City Cebu
This hotel in Cebu City (https://www.bayfronthotelcebu.com/
***
